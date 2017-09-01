Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For September 2017

Three-time title challenger Yana “Foxy” Kunitskaya reclaimed the belt that was taken from her this past year with a hard-fought decision win on August 31st at Invicta Fighting Championships 25. Kunitskaya defeated Raquel “Lionheart” Pa’aluhi to become the new Invicta FC Bantamweight Champion.

In atomweight action, Emi Tomimatsu and teen standout Kanna Asakura both climbed the 105-pound rankings thanks to key victories at Deep Jewels 17, and Arlene “Angerfist” Blencowe solidified her spot among the top five at featherweight by defeating Sinead “KO” Kavanagh at Bellator 182.

Read More…