Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For August 2017

By Robert Sargent on August 20, 2017  

Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For August 2017UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones regained his title and the top spot at 205 pounds with a big victory on July 29th at UFC 214, but the win did not come without controversy. Jones stopped long-time rival Daniel “D.C.” Cormier in a rematch, but failed a pre-fight USADA drug test.

In other action at UFC 214, Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley retained his welterweight title with a lacklustre five-round decision victory over Demian Maia, and Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino became the second UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion by stopping Tonya “Triple Threat” Evinger.

