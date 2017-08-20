Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For August 2017

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones regained his title and the top spot at 205 pounds with a big victory on July 29th at UFC 214, but the win did not come without controversy. Jones stopped long-time rival Daniel “D.C.” Cormier in a rematch, but failed a pre-fight USADA drug test.

In other action at UFC 214, Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley retained his welterweight title with a lacklustre five-round decision victory over Demian Maia, and Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino became the second UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion by stopping Tonya “Triple Threat” Evinger.

