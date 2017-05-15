Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For May 2017

UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic successfully retained his title with a first-round stoppage win on May 13th at UFC 211 in Dallas, Texas. Miocic avenged his most recent loss by finishing former champion Junior “Cigano” dos Santos in the main event to remain atop the heavyweight rankings.

Also at UFC 211, women’s strawweight ace Joanna Jędrzejczyk retained her title and her #1 pound-for-pound ranking by defeating challenger Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade. In Bellator action, flyweight rising star Ilima-Lei “The Ilimanator” Macfarlane moved to 6-0 with a submission win at Bellator 178.

