UFC 257: “Poirier vs McGregor 2” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship concluded its third series of events on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates tonight with UFC 257: “Poirier vs McGregor 2.” The event featured a lightweight rematch between Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier and “The Notorious” Conor McGregor.

In the co-main event, Dan “The Hangman” Hooker battled former Bellator lightweight champ “Iron” Michael Chandler. Also on the main card, Jessica “Evil” Eye squared off against fellow flyweight contender Joanne “JoJo” Calderwood. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC 257 card.

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier vs “The Notorious” Conor McGregor

Round 1:

McGregor struck first with a one-two and Poirier responded with a lead right hook. He took McGregor down, but McGregor rose to his feet against the cage. Shoulder strikes were exchanged in the clinch and both men landed knees to the body as Poirier held McGregor against the fence. McGregor eventually turned him around and he landed another shoulder strike. McGregor broke free with an elbow and he landed two straight rights. Poirier scored with a nice right hook and that set off an exchange of punches in close. Poirier mixed in leg kicks and McGregor landed a straight left before the bell. Competitive opening round. 10-9 McGregor.

Round 2:

Poirier opened round two with another leg kick and McGregor responded with two combinations. Poirier landed more leg kicks, but McGregor caught one and countered with a straight left. Both men landed one-twos and Poirier mixed in more calf kicks. McGregor cracked him with an overhand left, but Poirier hurt McGregor with a counter one-two. He immediately swarmed on McGregor with left and right hooks as a wounded McGregor wilted against the cage. Poirier landed a final salvo that knocked McGregor out and sent him crashing to the mat.

Winner: Dustin Poirier by KO (Punches) at 2:32 of round two. He improves to 27-6-0, 1 NC.

“Iron” Michael Chandler vs Dan “The Hangman” Hooker

Round 1:

Hooker circled to his right and kicked at Chandler’s lead leg from a distance. Chandler eventually landed a right hook to the body and one to Hooker’s jaw. Hooker landed a leg kick, but Chandler floored him with a lead left hook. He dove in with more punches on the ground as a dazed Hooker turtled up and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Michael Chandler by TKO (Punches) at 2:30 of round one. He improves to 22-5-0.

Joanne “JoJo” Calderwood vs Jessica “Evil” Eye

Round 1:

Eye immediately landed punches after the fight began and she traded uppercuts with Calderwood in a clinch. Calderwood landed a right hand over the top and a series of knees as Eye backed her up against the cage. Calderwood broke free and both women landed right hooks. More knees were exchanged in the clinch and Calderwood landed an elbow. Eye backed her up against the fence again and she threw punches while Calderwood kneed her in the ribs. Calderwood eventually broke free and she mixed up her strikes well with leg and body kicks, as well as right hooks. Eye responded with a combination and she landed a right hand as Calderwood kicked to the body. Calderwood stepped forward with an elbow before the bell. 10-9 Calderwood.

Round 2:

The second round began with Calderwood landing left and right hooks from range and she followed with a front kick to the face. Two more right hands landed for Calderwood and Eye’s left eye began to swell up. Calderwood tripped Eye, but allowed her to stand back up and Eye landed short uppercuts in a clinch. Calderwood landed a knee to the body and one to Eye’s face, then followed with a body kick and a right hook. Calderwood continued to throw body kicks and she snapped Eye’s head back with stiff jabs. Both women landed elbows in a clinch and Calderwood grazed with a spinning back elbow. Eye took her down and maintained top position until the end of the round. 10-9 Calderwood.

Round 3:

Eye clinched and backed Calderwood up against the cage in the final round. Calderwood stayed on her feet and she landed short knees to Eye’s body. The fighters were eventually separated and Calderwood attacked the body with a kick and two knees. She stuffed a takedown, but Eye landed a nice right hand on the break. Calderwood replied with a head kick and a right hand, then sprawled out to defended against a deep shot from Eye. Calderwood continued to target Eye’s body with front kicks and knees as the fight entered its final minute. A spinning back elbow missed for Calderwood, but she landed more knees to Eye’s body and head. One opened a cut beside Eye’s left eye before the bell. 10-9 Calderwood.

Winner: Joanne Calderwood by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 15-5-0.

Makhmud “Mach” Muradov vs Andrew “El Dirte” Sanchez

Round 1:

Muradov landed a leg kick and a switch kick to the body, then stuffed a takedown attempt from Sanchez. Winging right hands just missed for Muradov, who landed hard kicks to Sanchez’s lead leg. Muradov landed a one-two and a grazing head kick, then briefly clinched with Sanchez against the cage. Sanchez broke free and he landed his best combination of the round. Muradov landed a leg kick and a right hand to the body, but Sanchez responded with a counter hook and he avoided a takedown attempt. Muradov threw two more leg kicks and a jumping knee, but he was unable to take Sanchez down before the bell. 10-9 Muradov.

Round 2:

Sanchez began to favour his lead leg as Muradov continued to attack it with kicks in the second round, but Sanchez still managed to land a pair of body kicks. Time was called when Muradov was kicked in the groin. Action resumed and Sanchez tried to take Muradov down against the cage. Muradov circled away and Sanchez landed a left-right combo. He followed with a right hook and ducked under a looping counter from Muradov. Punches were exchanged and Muradov stepped forward with two hooks. Sanchez responded with a right hand and a jab, but Muradov cracked him with two right hooks late in the close round. 10-9 Muradov, just barely.

Round 3:

Sanchez landed a right cross in the final round, but Muradov answered with a hard right hand of his own and Sanchez’s nose began to bleed. Sanchez jabbed and Muradov threw a right hook over the top. As the round progressed, Sanchez landed a hard one-two and Muradov backed up. Muradov responded with a right hook to the temple that badly rocked Sanchez, who was barely able to stay on his feet. Muradov rushed in with more punches as a wounded Sanchez retreated to the cage and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Makhmud Muradov by TKO (Punches) at 2:59 of round three. He improves to 25-6-0.

Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Ribas

Round 1:

Rodriguez circled away from Ribas in the opening minute as Ribas looked to close the distance. She punched her way into a clinch and took Rodriguez down. She pulled Rodriguez’s head forward with a can opener that applied pressure to Rodriguez’s neck. Rodriguez managed to pull her head out and she punched from the bottom as Ribas landed right hands from the top. Ribas maintained top position and she threw short hammerfists to Rodriguez’s face until the bell. 10-9 Ribas.

Round 2:

The second round began with Rodriguez landing a right hook and Ribas responded with two uppercuts in close. Rodriguez floored Ribas face-first with a right hook and she landed more punches on the ground. Referee Herb Dean did not stop the fight and a wobbly Ribas got back to her feet. Rodriguez landed a standing elbow and two right hands that wobbled Ribas again and forced Dean to finally stop the fight.

Winner: Marina Rodriguez by TKO (Elbow & Punches) at 0:54 of round two. She improves to 13-1-2.

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)