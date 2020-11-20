Invicta Fighting Championships 43 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Invicta Fighting Championships showcased its latest all-female card tonight at Police Athletic League in Kansas City, Kansas. Invicta FC 43 featured a featherweight matchup between Courtney “The Lion” King and recent PFL tournament champion Kayla Harrison, who made her debut at 145 pounds.

In the flyweight co-feature, Stephanie “Hold Fast” Geltmacher squared off against Caitlin “Ginger” Sammons. Elsewhere on the card, Brittney Cloudy faced “Hurricane” Hope Chase in a battle between bantamweight prospects. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for tonight’s Invicta FC 43 card.

Kayla Harrison vs Courtney “The Lion” King

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. The fighters traded straight punches in the opening minute and Harrison mixed in kicks to King’s lead leg and body. She clinched and backed King up against the cage. King stayed on her feet and Harrison opted to release the clinch and back away. As King pressed forward, Harrison countered by throwing her to the mat. She postured up with punches and elbows from the top that opened a bad cut on King’s forehead above her nose. Blood poured out of the cut and Harrison continued to punish King with ground and pound. More punches and elbows scored for Harrison, who passed to half-guard and then to mount. King gave up her back and Harrison spun into an armbar in the final 30 seconds, but King defended well until the bell. 10-8 Harrison.

Round 2:

Harrison closed the distance and she took King back down in the second round. King did well to tie Harrison up from the bottom and she avoided nearly all of Harrison’s punches. The fighters were stood up and scored another takedown soon after. She passed to side control and then mounted King, which prompted King to roll to her side. Harrison reopened the cut on King’s forehead with punches and elbowsbefore moving to side control and then to a top-side crucifix. She threw left hands to King’s face until the fight was waved off.

Winner: Kayla Harrison by TKO (Punches) at 4:48 of round two. She improves to 8-0-0.

Stephanie “Hold Fast” Geltmacher vs Caitlin “Ginger” Sammons

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. After a quick exchange of punches, Geltmacher scored a quick takedown and Sammons worked back to her feet against the cage. Geltmacher maintained her grip and worked for a second takedown as Sammons countered with knees. The fighters continued to trade strikes until Sammons reversed the clinch. She landed knees until Geltmacher turned the clinch around again and attacked with knees of her own. The fighters were separated and Geltmacher melted Sammons with a massive overhand right. She dove in with more punches on the ground and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Stephanie Geltmacher by KO (Punches) at 4:28 of round one. She improves to 5-1-0.

“Hurricane” Hope Chase vs Brittney “The Quiet Storm” Cloudy

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Zach Teiberis. Cloudy opened a cut above Chase’s left eye with an early right hook and Chase responded by rushing forward with punches soon after. This led to a clinch against the cage and Cloudy landed short elbows and knees while pinning Chase in place. Chase broke free and she fired off more quick punches before taking Cloudy down into half-guard. Cloudy regained full guard and attempted a triangle choke from the bottom. Chase avoided danger, but Cloudy used the opportunity to get back to her feet and she landed a nice right hand. Cloudy answered with a spinning back elbow and both women looked for throws in the final seconds. Close round. 10-9 Cloudy.

Round 2:

Chase punched her way into a clinch in the second round, but Cloudy quickly took her back and pulled her down to the mat. Chase defended as Cloudy worked for a rear-naked choke. Cloudy eventually got too high on Chase’s back, which allowed Chase to shake her off. Cloudy looked to set up a submission off of her back, but Chase avoided danger and passed to mount before taking Cloudy’s back as she tried to stand up. Chase flattened Cloudy out and locked on a rear-naked choke. Cloudy held on initially, but Chase tightened the choke and Cloudy was forced to submit.

Winner: Hope Chase by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 4:37 of round two. She improves to 3-1-0.

Meaghan Penning vs Alexa Culp

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Culp opened the fight with a flurry of punches that bloodied the nose of Penning, who clinched and backed Culp up against the cage. Culp countered with short punches to Penning’s face and she prevented Penning from taking her down. Penning maintained her grip and she continued to pursue a takedown until Culp trapped her in a standing guillotine choke. Penning was in some trouble, but she managed to free her head and the fighters clinched. Culp took Penning down and both women landed elbows on the ground before the bell. 10-9 Culp.

Round 2:

Culp slipped while throwing a knee during an early exchange in the second round and Penning took advantage by landing hammerfists from top position in Culp’s half-guard. Penning passed to mount and then took Culp’s back in search of a rear-naked choke. Culp reached back and pulled down on Penning’s head, which allowed Culp to turn over into Penning’s guard. The fighters were stood up soon after and Culp landed a right hook. Penning responded with a quick combination late in the round. 10-9 Penning.

Round 3:

Culp took the fight to the ground early in the final round and Penning countered with strikes from the bottom. A scramble followed and Culp took Penning’s back as she got to her feet. She dragged Penning back down, but Penning attacked with punches and elbows from the bottom before posturing for an armbar. Culp pulled her arm out, but Penning remained active off of her back with more punches and hammerfists. She attacked with a second armbar attempt and Culp managed to escape once more. Penning continued to strike from the bottom until the end of the fight. 10-9 Penning.

Winner: Meaghan Penning by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.

Juliana “Killer” Miller vs Kendal “The Crocodile” Holowell

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Zach Teiberis. Holowell clinched and dragged Miller down to the mat in the opening minute, but Miller countered with elbows to the sides of Holowell’s head. As Miller tried to stand up, Holowell took her back and pulled her back down. Miller reversed position and she jumped into an armbar during a transition. Holowell initially defended, but Miller flipped her over and pulled back on Holowell’s left arm until Holowell tapped out.

Winner: Juliana Miller by Submission (Armbar) at 2:49 of round one. She improves to 2-0-0.