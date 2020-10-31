Deep Jewels 30 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels showcased its 30th all-female fight card tonight at New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The 16-fight Deep Jewels 30 event was headlined by an atomweight championship matchup between reigning titleholder Tomo Maesawa, competing in her retirement bout, and challenger Hikaru Aono.

In the flyweight co-main event, grappling specialist Yuko “Amiba” Oya took on Aoi Kuriyama. Elsewhere on the main card, Pan “Kai” Hui looked to halt a losing skid when she met Sakura Mori in a super atomweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for tonight’s Deep Jewels 30 card.

Deep Jewels Atomweight Championship – 3×5

Tomo Maesawa vs Hikaru Aono

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Aono scores an early double-leg takedown, but Maesawa immediately stands back up. Aono sweeps out her leg and Maesawa quickly returns to her feet once again. She attempts a harai goshi throw, but Aono defends on the way down and she takes top position. Aono tries to set up an arm-triangle choke, but Maesawa powers out and stands up. Aono quickly puts her on the mat again and attempts a second arm-triangle choke. Maesawa is able to escape to her feet for a second time, but is promptly taken down yet again. She gives up her back as she gets back to her feet and Aono holds her against the cage until the bell.

Round 2:

Aono opens the second round with another takedown and she prevents Maesawa from standing back up. Aono takes Maesawa’s back and Maesawa tries to counter by spinning into her guard. She is unsuccessful and Aono wins up on top in Maesawa’s half-guard. Maesawa punches from the bottom and bridges out to escape, which allows her to rise to her feet. She reverses an Aono harai goshi throw and takes top position, which forces Aono to give up her back as she tries to escape. Maesawa sinks in one hook and Aono rolls to her side. This allows Maesawa to transition to a triangle choke attempt late in the round.

Round 3:

Maesawa throws Aono to the mat in the opening seconds of round three, but she cannot keep her there for long. Aono stands back up and shoots in for a single-leg takedown, but Maesawa counters with a tight guillotine choke on the way down and Aono is forced to submit at the 0:57 mark.

Winner: Tomo Maesawa by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 0:57 of round three. She improves to 14-11-0 and remains the Deep Jewels Atomweight Champion.

Flyweight Bout – 2×5

Aoi Kuriyama vs Yuko “Amiba” Oya

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Oya looks for an early takedown and that leads to a clinch against the cage. Oya continues to pursue a takedown until she finally gets Kuriyama down, but Kuriyama immediately stands up and she takes Oya’s back. Oya rolls forward, but Kuriyama chases after her on the ground and briefly holds mount. Oya spins to her side and escapes out the back, then stands up and clinches until the referee calls for a break. Kuriyama fights off Oya’s takedown attempts in the final minute and Oya tries to pull guard to get the fight to the ground.

Round 2:

Kuriyama lands jabs in the second round and she fights off more of Oya’s takedown attempts. This continues as the round progresses, with Kuriyama landing stiff jabs and preventing Oya from taking her down. Oya backs Kuriyama up against the cage and Kuriyama counters with knees to the body until the referee calls for a break. Kuriyama lands more jabs and fights off Oya’s last-ditch attempts to get the fight to the ground.

Judges Matsumiya, Fukuda and Toyonaga all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Kuriyama.

Winner: Aoi Kuriyama by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-1-0.

49kg Super Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Sakura Mori vs Pan “Kai” Hui

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Mori comes up short with jabs in the opening minute and Hui counters with a right hook to the body. She chases after Mori and lands another right hook, which is answered by a straight left hands from Mori. Hui continues to land right hooks until Mori shoots in for a double-leg takedown and gets her down into side control. Hui tries to power out from the bottom and stand up, but Mori uses the opportunity to take her back. She locks on a rear-naked choke and Hui taps out.

Winner: Sakura Mori by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 4:40 of round one. She improves to 3-1-0.

44.5kg Microweight Bout – 2×5

Momoko Yamazaki vs Sae Kokuho

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Kokuho clinches and tries for a leg-sweep takedown, but Yamazaki sprawls. She lands knees to Kokuho’s body, but Kokuho pursues the takedown until she finally succeeds and takes Yamazaki’s back. Yamazaki reaches back and secures a headlock that allows her to land punches to the side of Kokuho’s head. Kokuho pulls her head out and returns to back control where she hunts for a rear-naked choke before the bell.

Round 2:

Kokuho scores a double-leg takedown in the second round, but a scramble follows and the fight returns to the feet. Kokuho tries to take Yamazaki’s back and Yamazaki retreats to the cage wall to defend. The referee separates the fighters and Kokuho jabs her way into a clinch. She tries to sweep out Yamazaki’s leg, but loses her balance and Yamazaki winds up in top position on the ground. Yamazaki punches from the top until Kokuho is able to get back to a standing position late in the round.

Judges Toyonaga and Fukuda both score the fight 20-18 for Yamazaki. Judge Matsumiya has it even at 19-19, but awards his Must Decision to Yamazaki.

Winner: Momoko Yamazaki by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19 [Must: Yamazaki]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-2-0.

54.5kg Catchweight Bout – 2×5

Seika Izawa vs Mika “Arami” Arai

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Izawa lands a body kick early in the fight and clinches soon after. She tries to take Arai’s back and Arai counters with a headlock throw. Izawa rolls through and takes top position on the ground. Arai works back to her feet and she fights off an Izawa takedown attempt. Arai gets a takedown of her own late in the round and Izawa counters with a guillotine choke.

Round 2:

Arai opens the second round with right hooks. Izawa takes her down into back control and lands punches to the side of Arai’s head. Arai spins into Izawa’s guard and punches from the top until Izawa kicks her off and stands up. Izawa briefly gets Arai down, but Arai rises to her feet and begins throwing looping punches. Izawa eventually gets her down and punches from the top. Arai scrambles up to her feet shortly before the bell.

Judges Matsumiya, Toyonaga and Fukuda all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Izawa.

Winner: Seika Izawa by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.

49kg Super Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Aya Murakami vs Moeri Suda

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Suda throws a head kick early in the fight that is blocked and she sprawls to defend against a takedown. Murakami gets her down on her second try and lands punches from the top in Suda’s half-guard. Suda scrambles back up to her feet and Murakami takes her down again. Both fighters try for leg locks before standing up. Murakami scores a third takedown and Suda counters with a leg lock from bottom. Murakami lands punches and tries to pass to side control, but Suda regains full guard again. Murakami continues to punch from the top as Suda looks to set up a submission with a high guard.

Round 2:

Suda knocks Murakami off-balance with a front kick in the opening seconds and she takes top position on the ground. In a reversal from the first round, Murakami looks to set up a leg lock from the bottom, but she is unsuccessful and the fighters stand back up. Murakami takes Suda down and avoids her leg submission attempts. Suda gets back to her feet and she lands jab-cross combinations. A Suda harai goshi attempt fails, however, and Murakami takes her back. She uses punches to set up a rear-naked choke attempt, but Suda shakes Murakami off and finishes the round by landing punches from the top.

Judge Hashimoto scores the fight 20-18 for Murakami. Judges Matsumiya and Fukuda both have it even at 19-19, but both award their Must Decision to Murakami.

Winner: Aya Murakami by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 19-19 [Must: Murakami], 19-19 [Must: Murakami]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.

58kg Catchweight Bout – 2×5

Mikiko “Mikko Nirvana” Shimizu vs Yurina Horiguchi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuo Nagase. Shimizu uses her jab to set up a clinch and she takes Horiguchi’s back. Shimizu tried to jump into a rear-naked choke, but she cannot sink in both hooks and loses the position. A clinch follows and Shimizu scores a takedown, then lands a series of punches from the top. She passes to side control and lands hammerfists. Soon after, Shimizu moves to mount and she continues to land punches until Horiguchi bucks her off and takes top position. Shimizu hunts for an armbar from the bottom and the fighters stand up soon after. Horiguchi attempts a harai goshi throw, but she fails and Shimizu immediately takes mount again. She lands punches from the top until the end of the round.

Round 2:

Shimizu initiates an early clinch and lands knees to the body. Horiguchi responds with a takedown attempt, but Shimizu quickly counters with a rolling kimura that allows her to take top position on the ground. She moves to mount soon after and lands punches to Horiguchi’s face until the referee steps in to wave off the fight at the 2:51 mark.

Winner: Mikiko Shimizu by TKO (Punches) at 2:51 of round two. She improves to 1-0-0.

Amateur MMA Bout – 2×3

Shoko Fujita vs Kate “Lotus” Oyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Oyama establishes her jab early in the round and both fighters land jab-cross combos. Oyama lands more straight punches and she initiates a clinch. Fujita pushes her back and lands a head kick. Oyama takes her down and Fujita works for a triangle choke from her back until the bell.

Round 2:

The second round begins with Oyama throwing left and right hooks, with limited success. She counters a Fujita right hook with a double-leg takedown and Fujita once again attempts a triangle choke. Oyama escapes and she stands up. Fujita attempts a head kick that is blocked. Both fighters throw jab-straight combinations, but neither lands anything substantial before the end of the round.

Judge Matsumiya scores the fight 20-18 for Fujita. Judges Tashiro and Akimoto both have it even at 19-19, but both award their Must Decision to Fujita.

Winner: Shoko Fujita by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 19-19 [Must: Fujita], 19-19 [Must: Fujita]) after two 3:00 rounds.

Amateur Undercard Fights:

50kg Bout [2×3]: Sena defeated Momoka Yoshikawa by Split Decision.

Strawweight Bout [2×3]: Ayaka Watanabe defeated Yuri Takeda by Unanimous Decision.

Strawweight Bout [2×3]: Eru Takebayashi defeated Karin Horii by KO (Punches) at 2:36 of round two.

Bantamweight Bout [2×3]: Ayana Etsu defeated Serina Kondo by Split Decision.

Atomweight Bout [2×3]: Yukari Suzuki defeated Rino Nomura by Unanimous Decision.

55kg Bout [2×3]: Saki defeated Nanami Kakinoki by Submission (Armbar) at 2:35 of round two.

Strawweight Bout [2×3]: Honami Maruyama defeated Ayami Ito by Unanimous Decision.

46kg Bout [2×3]: Aira Koga defeated Yuki Nakamaru by TKO (Punches) at 0:55 of round two.