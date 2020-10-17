UFC Fight Night 180: “Ortega vs Jung” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship remained on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates tonight for UFC Fight Night 180: “Ortega vs Jung.” The card was headlined by a featherweight grudge match between Brian “T-City” Ortega and fellow contender “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

In the flyweight co-main event, Katlyn “Blonde Fighter” Chookagian aimed to move back into title contention when she faced former strawweight champ Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade, who moved up in weight for tonight’s bout. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC Fight Night 180 card.

Brian “T-City” Ortega vs “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung

Round 1:

Both men landed leg kicks in the opening minute and Ortega pawed out with a long jab. More leg kicks were exchanged and Jung jumped forward with a left-right combo. Ortega answered back with a straight left hand and he followed with two more. Ortega continued to find success with his left hand and he countered a Jung body kick with an overhand left that knocked Jung down. Jung stood and Ortega mixed things up with kick-punch combos late in the round. Jung landed a back elbow strike before the bell. 10-9 Ortega.

Round 2:

Jung swarmed on Ortega with a flurry of punches in the second round, but Ortega stayed calm and he circled away as Jung pursued him with right hands and a leg kick. Ortega looked for a takedown, but Jung stuffed it. Ortega switched back to a southpaw stance and landed a left hook. Jung responded with a right-left combo and a hard uppercut, but Ortega was unfazed. Jung blocked a head kick, but he was dropped soon after by a spinning back elbow. Jung recovered quickly and Ortega took him down against the cage. Jung stood up and Ortega landed an elbow before taking Jung back down once more. 10-9 Ortega due to the late knockdown.

Round 3:

The third round began with Jung landing a leg kick and a right hook. Ortega returned to a southpaw stance again and he threw side kicks and lead right hands. Jung landed a right hook and Ortega immediately responded with a liver kick. Jung landed a three-punch combo and he countered an Ortega side kick with another right hand. Ortega snapped Jung’s head back with a jab and he continued to attack with a variety of kicks. Ortega landed two jabs, then dropped levels for a takedown and cracked Jung with a left hook on the break. Ortega attempted another spinning back elbow in the final seconds, but missed. 10-9 Ortega.

Round 4:

Ortega remained active with leg kicks in the fourth round and he cracked Jung with an overhand left. Two more kicks scored for Ortega and he rushed forward for a takedown. The fighters clashed heads and Jung was cut above the left eye. Ortega cracked him with a right hook and time was called to check on Jung’s cut. Action resumed soon after and Jung countered a body kick with a right hand. Ortega landed a hard right hook in return and Jung backed up momentarily. The fighters traded punches late in the round and both men landed right hooks before the bell. 10-9 Ortega.

Round 5:

Jung struck first with a right hook in the final round and Ortega responded with a one-two and a left hand. He followed with a body kick and landed one-twos while circling to Jung’s sides. Jung scored with a straight right hand and Ortega shot in for a takedown. Jung stuffed it and both men landed with combinations. Ortega targeted the cut above Jung’s eye with jabs and he tried again for a takedown. The fighters traded punches in the final 30 seconds and Jung landed a lead left hook. Ortega responded with jabs and a front kick before the end of the fight. 10-9 Ortega.

Winner: Brian Ortega by Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) after five rounds. He improves to 15-1-0, 1 NC.

Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade vs Katlyn “Blonde Fighter” Chookagian

Round 1:

Andrade punched her way into an early clinch and she took Chookagian down into half-guard. Chookagian regained full guard and postured for a triangle choke, but Andrade slammed her way free. Chookagian kicked Andrade off and got back to her feet. She landed knees to the body and the fighters separated. Andrade dropped Chookagian with a leg kick, but Chookagian returned to her feet and she landed more knees in another clinch. Andrade responded with knees of her own and backed away. Both women landed punches and Andrade slammed Chookagian down into side control. Chookagian got back to her feet, but Andrade hurt her with a right hook to the body. Chookagian winced and backpedalled, and Andrade dropped her with another right hook to the body for the finish.

Winner: Jéssica Andrade by TKO (Punches To The Body) at 4:55 of round one. She improves to 21-8-0.

Jimmy “The Brute” Crute vs Modestas “The Baltic Gladiator” Bukauskas

Round 1:

Crute immediately clinched and worked for a takedown against the cage. He threw knees to Bukauskas’s leg and body, but time was called when Bukauskas was struck in the groin. The fight continued and Crute landed a hard leg kick and a right hand. He continued to score with leg kicks, then rocked Bukauskas with an overhand right to the temple. Crute swarmed with three more left and right hooks until Bukauskas fell backwards against the base of the cage and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Jimmy Crute by KO (Punches) at 2:01 of round one. He improves to 12-1-0.

“The” James Krause vs Claudio Henrique “Hannibal” da Silva

Round 1:

Silva threw lunging punches early on and Krause hurt him with a counter hook to the body. Krause landed more right hands and avoided Silva’s looping punches, but Silva closed the distance and took him down. He tried to take Krause’s back as Krause stood up, but Krause broke free from the clinch. He landed two hard right hands and easily shrugged off a takedown attempt. Silva landed a body kick and Krause sprawled out to stuff another takedown. Silva connected with a hard left hand and the fighters traded power punches. Krause landed two right hooks as a fatigued Silva backed up, and he stuffed a Silva takedown attempt before the bell. 10-9 Krause.

Round 2:

Krause continued to find success with counter right hooks in the second round as he stayed outside of Silva’s range. Silva tried unsuccessfully for a takedown and the fighters traded long hooks. Krause landed two hooks and Silva responded with a body kick. Krause continued to throw one-twos and he sprawled out of a Silva takedown. Silva landed two overhand lefts in the final minute and Krause replied with a right hooks. Both men landed punches late in the round and Krause followed with a knee. 10-9 Krause.

Round 3:

Silva opened the final round with a straight left hand and Krause answered with a right cross. Silva attacked Krause’s knee with kicks and Krause’s leg buckled repeatedly. Krause stuck to throwing right hooks each time Silva kicked him. Silva was unable to get Krause down, but he continued to land leg kicks. In the final minute, Krause countered Silva’s wild strikes with straight right hands and jabs. Both men landed hooks before the final bell. Close round. 10-9 Krause.

Winner: James Krause by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 28-8-0.

Jonathan “Dragon” Martinez vs Thomas “Thominhas” Almeida

Round 1:

Almeida landed leg kicks in the opening minute and Martinez countered with a series of kicks to the body. He followed with a lead right hook and the fighters traded more body kicks. Both men threw one-twos and Almeida blocked a head kick. Almeida connected with two lunging punches and Martinez returned fire with a knee and a lead right hook. The fighters exchanged three-punch flurries and Martinez followed with a head kick and a nice left hook before the bell. 10-9 Martinez.

Round 2:

Martinez opened a cut below Almeida’s left eye with jabs in the second round and both fighters landed leg and body kicks. Hard one-twos were exchanged and Martinez landed a powerful right hook just as Almeida cracked him with a knee. Martinez fell, but he quickly stood back up and threw long jabs to keep Almeida at bay. Martinez blocked a head kick and he countered a right hand from Almeida with a looping left hook that backed Almeida up. The fighters traded punches late in the competitive round. 10-9 Martinez.

Round 3:

Almeida looked for a takedown to begin the final round, but Martinez stuffed it and countered with a left hook. The fighters exchanged power punches and Martinez landed another hard left hand. He backed Almeida up with a big left hook soon after, but Almeida recovered quickly. He landed a one-two combination and Martinez responded with a body kick. Hard punches were exchanged and Almeida blocked a head kick. He continued to press forward with punches and Martinez countered with a body kick and a left hook. 10-9 Martinez by a very slim margin.

Winner: Jonathan Martinez by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 13-3-0.

