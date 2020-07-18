UFC Fight Night 172: “Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2” Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship staged its latest event tonight on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The UFC Fight Night 172: “Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2” card was headlined by a flyweight title rematch between Deiveson “Deus da Guerra” Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez.

In tonight’s middleweight co-main event, Jack “The Joker” Hermansson took on fellow contender Kelvin Gastelum. Elsewhere, Marc “Bonecrusher” Diakiese squared off against Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev in a lightweight bout. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC Fight Night 172 card.

UFC Flyweight Championship

Deiveson “Deus da Guerra” Figueiredo vs Joseph Benavidez

Round 1:

Figueiredo landed a spinning back kick to the body early on and he dropped Benavidez with a right hook to the temple seconds later. Figueiredo attacked with more punches on the ground and then locked on a series of rear-naked chokes including one that was particularly tight. Benavidez managed to escape from each one and he returned to his feet. He landed kicks and a combination, but Figueiredo dropped him with a right hook. Benavidez returned to his feet, but Figueiredo floored him for a third time with a massive right hand. He battered Benavidez with elbows from the top until Benavidez rolled to his side. Figueiredo locked on a final rear-naked choke and Benavidez was rendered unconscious.

Winner: Deiveson Figueiredo by Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 4:48 of round one. He improves to 19-1-0 and becomes the new UFC Flyweight Champion.

Jack “The Joker” Hermansson vs Kelvin Gastelum

Round 1:

Hermansson attempted an early takedown and Gastelum reversed into top position. Hermansson countered by attacking with a heel hook attempt from the bottom. Gastelum stood up and nearly pulled his leg out, but Hermansson swept out his leg and cranked on his ankle again. Gastelum was unable to roll free and tapped out while in obvious pain.

Winner: Jack Hermansson by Submission (Heel Hook) at 1:18 of round one. He improves to 21-5-0.

Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev vs Marc “Bonecrusher” Diakiese

Round 1:

Diakiese landed leg kicks early in the fight and Fiziev responded with a hard kick to the body. He clinched and took Diakiese down into half-guard. Diakiese scrambled up to his feet and avoided a guillotine choke on the way. Fiziev landed a hard leg kick and a quick combination. He followed with another body kick, three punches over the top and a pair of knees to Diakiese’s face. Fiziev took Diakiese down into half-guard and Diakiese stood back up in the final seconds of the round. Fiziev landed another brutal kick to the body and a quick punching flurry before the bell. 10-9 Fiziev.

Round 2:

The second round began with an exchange of kicks and Fiziev scored twice with lunging left hooks. He ducked back to avoid a head kick from Diakiese and landed another body kick. Both men landed leg kicks and Fiziev punched to the body. Seconds later, Fiziev missed with a lunging hook but immediately switched to a spinning backfist that landed. Both fighters landed leg kicks and Diakiese connected with a right hand. Fiziev scored with yet another hard kick to the body before time expired. 10-9 Fiziev.

Round 3:

Fiziev began the final round with overhand punches and Diakiese responded with a combination of his own. Fiziev kicked at Diakiese’s leg and body, then rushed forward with two hooks and another body kick. Following a brief clinch, Diakiese landed a left hook to the liver and he avoided a takedown attempt. Soon after, Diakiese tried for a takedown of his own and he was also thwarted. Fiziev landed an elbow on the break and Diakiese cracked him with a massive right hand as Fiziev landed a body kick. Fiziev was stunned momentarily and Diakiese connected with another right cross. Fiziev blocked a spinning wheel kick, but Diakiese landed a jumping switch knee. Fiziev threw a spinning back kick to the body before the end of the fight. Close round. 10-9 Diakiese.

Winner: Rafael Fiziev by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 8-1-0.

Ariane “Queen of Violence” Lipski vs Luana “Dread” Carolina

Round 1:

Lipski landed a combination right away and Carolina lost her balance and fell as Lipski lunged in with a right hook. Lipski postured up with punches until Carolina scrambled into a heel hook. Lipski sat backwards on top of Carolina as Carolina maintained control of her leg. Seconds later, Lipski straightened out Carolina’s leg in a nasty kneebar. She torqued back on the leg and Carolina tapped out, in great pain. Impressive submission.

Winner: Ariane Lipski by Submission (Kneebar) at 1:28 of round one. She improves to 13-5-0.

Askar “Bullet” Askarov vs Alexandre “The Cannibal” Pantoja

Round 1:

Pantoja immediately jumped into a flying guillotine choke and he pulled Askarov into a triangle choke and an armbar as the fight hit the mat. Askarov escaped each time, as well as from a heel hook soon after. The fighters stood and Askarov took Pantoja’s back. He through knees and Pantoja tried to roll forward for a kneebar. The attempt failed and Pantoja returned to his feet, only to be taken down by Askarov. Pantoja stood and a quick scramble ensued, with Pantoja taking Askarov’s back in a seated position. He secured a body triangle and tried for rear-naked chokes until the bell. Close round. 10-9 Pantoja.

Round 2:

Askarov landed two leg kicks to begin round two and Pantoja responded with a hard kick to the body. He fought off a takedown attempt, but Askarov landed two right hands and took him down into side control. He briefly transitioned to Pantoja’s back before Pantoja escaped to his feet. Punches were exchanged in close and Askarov took Pantoja’s back. Pantoja turned into the clinch and the fighters separated. Pantoja landed a right cross and Pantoja immediately cracked him with a straight left. He attempted a takedown and a scramble followed on the ground. Pantoja was able to take Askarov’s back in the final 30 seconds, but Askarov escaped out the back and wound up on top. 10-9 Askarov.

Round 3:

Askarov was unsuccessful with an early takedown attempt in the final round, but he landed two left hands. Pantoja responded with a right cross and Askarov fell to his back, but Pantoja allowed him to stand. He countered a jab with two lunging punches and rushed forward with more strikes. Askarov answered with a spinning backfist and he caught a body kick. Both men landed kicks and Pantoja grazed with a right hook. Pantoja slipped while throwing a kick and Askarov landed quick right hands as Pantoja regained his footing. A hard right hook landed for Askarov just before the final bell. Very close round. 10-9 Askarov.

Winner: Askar Askarov by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 12-0-1.

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)