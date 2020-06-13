UFC On ESPN 10: “Eye vs Calvillo” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship staged its latest event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight. UFC on ESPN 10: “Eye vs Calvillo” was headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between Jessica “Evil” Eye, who missed weight for the main event matchup, and Cynthia Calvillo.

In tonight’s middleweight co-main event, Karl “Baby K” Roberson, who also weighed in heavy yesterday, battled rival Marvin “The Italian Dream” Vettori. Charles “Boston Strong” Rosa faced Kevin “The Angel of Death” Aguilar at featherweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

Cynthia Calvillo vs Jessica “Evil” Eye

Round 1:

Calvillo landed a stiff jab to begin the fight and followed with a grazing right cross. Eye responded with an uppercut and a hard jab of her own. More jabs landed for Eye and Calvillo countered with step-in combinations. Both women landed straight right hands and Eye caught a head kick. Calvillo pulled her leg free and Eye landed a quick flurry. Calvillo pressed forward with overhand rights, but Eye quickly answered back with uppercuts in close. Both women landed right hooks late in the round and Eye finished with a one-two. 10-9 Eye.

Round 2:

After an early exchange in round two, Calvillo caught a knee and took Eye down into half-guard. She landed short strikes and tried to take Eye’s back as Eye regained her footing against the cage. Calvillo hopped on Eye’s back and sunk in both hooks as she dragged Eye down to the mat and worked to set up a rear-naked choke. Calvillo switched to a body triangle and she landed right hands to the sides of Eye’s head. Calvillo continued to land punches to Eye’s temples until the end of the round. 10-9 Calvillo. Could be a 10-8.

Round 3:

Calvillo jabbed from a distance and mixed in leg kicks in the third round. She followed with a hard one-two and snapped Eye’s head back with a jab. Both women landed lead left hooks and Calvillo continued to score with jabs. Eye countered with a combination over the top and a straight right hand. Both women landed right hooks and Calvillo secured a takedown. She briefly looked for a guillotine choke and then took Eye’s back, where she stayed until the bell. 10-9 Calvillo.

Round 4:

Eye threw a knee to the body early in round four and Calvillo responded by immediately taking her down. She quickly transitioned to back control and peppered Eye with punches while looking to set up a rear-naked choke. Eye eventually turned into Calvillo’s guard and scrambled up to her feet. Calvillo landed a lead left hook and attempted a takedown, but Eye stuffed it. She pawed out with right hands while walking Calvillo down. Calvillo threw a one-two and a jab in the final minute and the round ended with an exchange of more jabs. 10-9 Calvillo.

Round 5:

Both women jabbed throughout the opening minute of the final round and Eye mixed in short uppercuts. Calvillo connected with a nice one-two and she followed with a step-in elbow. Another stiff jab landed for Calvillo and Eye responded with two right hooks. Calvillo mixed up her punches with strikes to the head and body. She grazed with a spinning backfist and Eye countered with hard right hands. Calvillo took her down with 45 seconds remaining and she tried for a Peruvian Necktie. Eye easily escaped and Calvillo briefly looked for a guillotine choke as the fighters returned to their feet shortly before the final bell. 10-9 Calvillo.

Winner: Cynthia Calvillo by Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) after five rounds. She improves to 9-1-1.

Marvin “The Italian Dream” Vettori vs Karl “Baby K” Roberson

Round 1:

The fighters traded jabs and one-twos until Roberson clinched and took Vettori down into back control. Vettori immediately escaped and stood up, and he tripped Roberson into half-guard against the base of the cage. Vettori attacked with a guillotine choke attempt on the ground and then followed with a standing one that forced Roberson to kick off of the cage in an attempt to escape. He got free and momentarily held top position. Vettori reversed and pinned Roberson against a corner post while landing numerous punches from the top. Roberson got to his knees and Vettori locked on a tight rear-naked choke. He sat back with the choke applied and Roberson tapped out within seconds.

Winner: Marvin Vettori by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 4:17 of round one. He improves to 15-4-1.

Charles “Boston Strong” Rosa vs Kevin “The Angel of Death” Aguilar

Round 1:

Rosa landed two body kicks in the opening minute and Aguilar answered with a flurry of punches. Rosa kicked at his lead leg and lunged in with punches from a southpaw stance. He missed with a jumping knee but landed a spinning back kick to the body. Aguilar landed a hard overhand right that backed Rosa up momentarily. Aguilar countered Rosa’s kicks with a one-two that opened a cut below Rosa’s right eye. Rosa dove at Aguilar’s leg and tried for a takedown, but Aguilar stayed up and he punished Rosa with hammerfists to the sides of his head. Close round. 10-9 Aguilar.

Round 2:

Aguilar landed leg kicks early in the second round and he avoided a spinning back kick attempt from Rosa, who darted in with a left hand. Aguilar countered with a knee to the body and he avoided Rosa’s lunging counters. Rosa did land two body kicks as he circled on the outside and Aguilar answered with one of his own. Aguilar ducked into a head kick, but he appeared to be unfazed and landed a kick-punch combo. A head kick and a lead left hook landed for Rosa that appeared to stagger Aguilar momentarily, but Aguilar cut him with a counter hook before the bell. Another close round. 10-9 Rosa.

Round 3:

Rosa stunned Aguilar with a hard right hook early in the final round and the fighters traded leg kicks and one-twos in the ensuing minute. Rosa landed another right hook and Aguilar answered with one of his own. He threw a right hand to the body and Rosa responded with two kicks and a straight left. Aguilar tried for a takedown and Rosa stuffed it. An overhand right scored for Rosa late in the fight and he landed a left hook before the final bell. 10-9 Rosa.

Winner: Charles Rosa by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 13-4-0.

Andre “Touchy” Fili vs Charles “Air” Jourdain

Round 1:

Jourdain opened the fight with a series of kicks to the upper body and a left hook. Fili responded with a straight right hand and that led to an exchange of power punches. Fili landed a head kick and the fighters continued to trade punches. Jourdain threw more kicks that landed on Fili’s right forearm and Fili switched stances momentarily. A huge left hook dropped Fili and Jourdain landed more punches before Fili scrambled up to his feet. Jourdain landed a body kick and a left cross late in the round, but Fili took his back and violently slammed him down to the mat shortly before the bell. 10-9 Jourdain.

Round 2:

Fili countered Jourdain’s leg kicks with head kicks in the second round until Jourdain lunged forward with a three-punch combo. He followed with a spinning backfist and a hard one-two. Jourdain continued to kick at Fili’s right arm, but Fili remained effective with quick flurries of punches and another grazing head kick. Jourdain landed a lead right hook and a leg kick, but Fili caught the kick and tripped him to the mat. Jourdain exploded up to his feet and both men landed right hooks to finish the close round. 10-9 Fili by a slim margin.

Round 3:

Jourdain kicked at Fili’s lead leg as Fili pressed forward with jabs in round three. An overhand left landed for Jourdain and he blocked a head kick. Both men landed punches to the body and Jourdain missed with a jumping knee attempt. Fili responded by taking him down and he took Jourdain’s back as the fighters tood. Fili slammed Jourdain down again, but Jourdain got back to his feet and both men landed combinations. Fili kicked to the body and Jourdain attacked his lead leg. He snapped Fili’s head back with a left-right combo and stuffed a takedown soon after. Fili got Jourdain down with 30 seconds to go and he landed short left hands from back control until the end of the fight. 10-9 Fili.

Winner: Andre Fili by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 21-7-0.

Jordan Espinosa vs Mark “Bumblebee” De La Rosa

Round 1:

Espionsa landed hard leg kicks and a right cross early in the fight, then sidestepped a takedown attempt from De La Rosa. More leg kicks scored for Espinosa and De La Rosa responded with an overhand right. Espinosa landed jabs and single punches before clinching. De La Rosa reversed position against the cage and stomped on Espinosa’s feet. Espinosa threw short punches and elbows to the sides of De La Rosa’s head while fending off his takedown attempts. In the final 30 seconds, Espinosa threw slashing elbow strikes to De La Rosa’s face. 10-9 Espinosa.

Round 2:

After an exchange of strikes in the second round, De La Rosa once again pursued a takedown against the cage and Espinosa countered with more elbows. He followed with two knees to the chest and De La Rosa finally gave up on the takedown. Espinosa jabbed and mixed in leg kicks. Both men landed hard three-punch combos and Espinosa followed up with a right hand and a body kick. Late in the round, Espinosa landed a nice right cross and a quick combination. 10-9 Espinosa.

Round 3:

De La Rosa landed a nice right hand in the early stages of the final round. Espinosa responded with a quick one-two and he tripped De La Rosa to the ground. Espinosa postured up in De La Rosa’s half-guard and rained down punches and hammerfists. De La Rosa scrambled and tried to get to his feet, but Espinosa used a loose Brabo choke to keep him pinned down. De La Rosa managed to get back to his feet and Espinosa promptly took him down again. He landed a hard knee to the body as De La Rosa tried to stand up. On the feet, Espinosa kept his distance and threw jabs and body kicks. De La Rosa walked him down with punches late in the round and Espinosa landed two knees to the body before the bell. 10-9 Espinosa.

Winner: Jordan Espinosa by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 15-7-0, 1 NC.

Mariya Agapova vs Hannah “Shockwave” Cifers

Round 1:

Agapova tagged Cifers with quick combinations to begin the fight and Cifers tried to clinch. Agapova punched her way free, but Cifers closed in again and landed a right cross on the break. Agapova flurried with punches again and she followed with a knee to the body. Cifers reversed the clinch and backed away, only to be hit by more knees to the body. Seconds later, Agapova dropped Cifers with a head kick and she followed with punches as Cifers got back to her feet. Agapova hopped on Cifers’s back and locked on a tight rear-naked choke. She pulled Cifers down to the mat and Cifers tapped out.

Winner: Mariya Agapova by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:42 of round one. She improves to 9-1-0.

