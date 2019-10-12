Seo Hee Ham, Rena Kubota Victorious At Rizin FF 19 In Osaka

Road FC champion Seo Hee Ham earned a shot at another title belt with an impressive stoppage win tonight at Rizin Fighting Federation 19 in Namba, Osaka, Japan. Ham finished top contender Miyuu Yamamoto with punches late in the second round of their 49kg super atomweight matchup.

Elsewhere on tonight’s Rizin FF 19 main card, promotional superstar Rena Kubota earned a quick and decisive victory over short-notice replacement opponent Alexandra Alvare Carlos. Kubota stopped Alvare with a front kick and a barrage of punches just 20 seconds into their lopsided 51kg bout.

After a cautious opening minute, Ham (22-8-0) landed a hard left hand and Yamamoto (5-4-0) responded with a takedown. Ham countered with elbows as she worked back to her feet against the ropes, but Yamamoto attempted another takedown soon after and Ham avoided her grasp. She sprawled out of a third takedown from Yamamoto, but Yamamoto dragged her down against the base of the ropes and held her in place. Nothing transpired and the fighters were stood up. On the feet, both women landed single punches and Ham kicked to the body. She stuffed a takedown attempt and landed two left hands late in the competitive opening round.

Ham opened round two with a combination and a hard left hand after stuffing a takedown. She caught a kick and landed two more left hands, then followed with hammerfists as Yamamoto dropped levels. Time was called to check a cut on the side of Yamamoto’s head, but action quickly resumed and she clinched with Ham against the ropes. Yamamoto landed knees in close and Ham sprawled to defend against another takedown attempt before landing hammerfists to the side of Yamamoto’s head. Ham stood and landed punches and two soccer kicks after Yamamoto fell. Yamamoto returned to her feet, but Ham landed more punches that forced her to shoot for another takedown. As Yamamoto turtled, Ham landed numerous hammerfists and the fight was stopped at the 4:42 mark.

Ham’s victory tonight has earned her a shot at the Rizin Women’s Super Atomweight Championship, which is held by long-time rival Ayaka Hamasaki. The pair previously faced off twice under the Jewels banner in strawweight bouts, with Hamasaki prevailing on both occasions.

Kubota (9-3-0) hurt an overmatched Alvare (0-4-0) with a right hand early in their fight and Alvare retreated to a corner. Kubota closed in and landed a front kick and a barrage of punches that dropped Alvare, and the brief bout was waved off at the 20-second mark.

The quick win got Kubota back on track after a loss to current Invicta FC contender Lindsey “Damsel” VanZandt at Bellator 222 in June, but Alvare – who took the fight on days’ notice after Shawna Ram withdrew due to injury – offered nothing in terms of a challenge to Kubota and the Japanese star will surely be matched up against a more formidable opponent when she next competes for Rizin, which is expected to occur at Rizin FF 20 on New Year’s Eve.

(Photo Credit: Rizin FF)