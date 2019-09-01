Deep Jewels 25 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels showcased its 25th all-female fight card on Sunday night at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. The Deep Jewels 25 card was headlined by a flyweight contender’s matchup between veteran promotional standout Shizuka Sugiyama and fast-rising prospect Asami “Akaringo” Nakai.

In the atomweight co-main event, Hikaru Aono squared off against Miyuki Furusawa. Elsewhere on Sunday’s seven-fight card, Momoko Yamazaki took on Mizuki “Nisse” Oshiro in a featured minimumweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the Deep Jewels 25 card.

Flyweight Bout – 3×5

Shizuka Sugiyama vs Asami “Akaringo” Nakai

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ryogaku Wada. Sugiyama shot in for a takedown early in the fight, but Nakai stuffed it and the fighters briefly clinched. Nakai landed single right hands until Sugiyama punched her way into another clinch in the corner. She tripped Nakai to the mat and landed on top in Nakai’s half-guard. Nakai punched from the bottom and tried to get back to full guard, but Sugiyama maintained the position until the final minute when she looked to isolate Nakai’s arm. Nakai used the opportunity to explode up to her feet, but Sugiyama wasted no time in taking her back down and she landed punches and hammerfists from the top. Sugiyama tried for a heel hook just before the end of the round.

Round 2:

Sugiyama got Nakai back down in round two and she struck from the top while pinning down Nakai’s right arm with her shin. Sugiyama passed to mount and she continued to pepper Nakai with punches until Nakai scrambled and tried to stand up. Sugiyama hopped on her back and locked on a tight rear-naked choke. Nakai narrowly managed to break Sugiyama’s grip, but Sugiyama was relentless and she switched to a neck crank. Nakai rose to her feet against the ropes and escaped from the hold, but Sugiyama dragged her down to the ground again. She looked to set up an armbar from mount, but Nakai defended well. Sugiyama finally broke Nakai’s grip and wrenched back on her arm, forcing Nakai to reluctantly tap out.

Winner: Shizuka Sugiyama by Submission (Armbar) at 4:04 of round two. She improves to 18-6-1.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Hikaru Aono vs Miyuki Furusawa

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Aono closed the distance right away and scored a headlock takedown into the scarf hold position. She peppered Furusawa with punches and kept her trapped in a headlock. Furusawa finally scrambled free and Aono worked from the top in side control. Furusawa stood up and she was promptly taken right back down. Aono got back to side control shortly before the bell sounded.

Round 2:

Aono got Furusawa back down early in round two and she landed short punches while looking to set up a top-side guillotine choke. Furusawa pulled her head free and Aono landed two punches before transitioning to side control. Soon after, Aono moved to mount and she looked to finish the fight with an arm-triangle choke. Aono passed to the opposite side and tightened her grip on the choke. Furusawa tried to hold on, but she was eventually forced to submit.

Winner: Hikaru Aono by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 3:53 of round two. She improves to 5-2-0.

Minimumweight Bout – 2×5

Mizuki “Nisse” Oshiro vs Momoko Yamazaki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ryogaku Wada. The fighters clinched early on and Oshiro landed knees to the body. Yamazaki reversed the clinch and landed knees of her own before circling away. Oshiro scored with leg kicks and Yamazaki punched her way into a clinch. Oshiro stayed on her feet and landed knees to the body. The fighters traded hard punches and Yamazaki clinched again after catching a body kick. Oshiro threw her down to the mat and briefly held mount, but Yamazaki scrambled free and the fight returned to the feet. Oshiro landed knees to the body until Yamazaki whipped her down to the ground. She postured up with punches until Oshiro stood and the fighters battled for a takedown until the bell.

Round 2:

Yamazaki opened the second round with leg kicks and she clinched with Oshiro in the corner. Oshiro tried to drag her down, but she wound up on the bottom and quickly tried for an armbar. She wrenched back on Yamazaki’s arm, but Yamazaki shook her head no when asked if she wanted to give up. She continued to defend as Oshiro tightened her grip and referee Ryogaku Wada stopped the fight.

Winner: Mizuki Oshiro by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 1:58 of round two. She improves to 1-1-0.

Featherweight Bout – 2×5

Mao Ueda vs Mayumi “Super Benkei” Aoki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Aoki punched her way into a clinch and tried for a takedown, but Ueda threw her to the mat and landed on top in the scarf hold position. She peppered Aoki with punches until Aoki escaped to her feet. Ueda reversed a takedown attempt and landed on top in mount position. She landed punches until Aoki regained guard and kicked her off. Ueda briefly stood up before dropping back down and securing a front headlock. She threw Aoki down again and worked for a scarf hold armlock. Aoki did not tap out to the hold, but Ueda landed a series of punches to Aoki’s face and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Mao Ueda by TKO (Punches) at 3:43 of round one. She improves to 1-1-0.

51kg Kickboxing Bout – 3×3

Pan “Kai” Hui vs “Jet” Izumi Noguchi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Hui landed a stiff jab early on and she countered body kicks from Noguchi with a flurry of punches that backed her up. Noguchi clinched and landed two knees that were answered by more punches from Hui. Noguchi threw a series of kicks to the body after the fighters were separated and Hui cracked her with a hard right hand. Hui punched her way into two clinches in the final seconds of the round, where both women landed knees.

Round 2:

Noguchi landed knees to the body early in the second round and Hui countered effectively with punches over the top. She landed stiff jabs and right hooks as Noguchi continued to target the body with knees and kicks. Noguchi landed a solid combination midway through the round and she followed with more leg kicks. Hui stunned her with a one-two and she landed three more punches while backing Noguchi up against the ropes. The fighters clinched and Noguchi landed knees and uppercuts, but Hui continues to score with straight punches.

Round 3:

Hard punches were exchanged right away in the final round and Noguchi initially backed Hui up with flurries. Hui answered back with some hard shots and Noguchi went back to targeting the body with kicks and knees. Hui landed one of her best combinations of the fight and that led to another exchange of knees in a clinch. Hui was relentless with her punches and Noguchi used front kicks to try to keep her at bay. Hui landed heavy right hands that backed Noguchi up in the final 20 seconds, but Noguchi landed body kicks and right hands in return.

Winner: Pan Hui by Unanimous Decision (30-28, 30-28, 30-28) after three 3:00 rounds.

55kg Amateur MMA Bout – 2×3

Tomoko Inoue vs Shoko Fujita

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kazunori Yokota. Both women landed knees early in the fight and Inoue followed with a kick-punch combo. Fujita responded with a takedown into full guard and Inoue postured for an armbar from the bottom. She spun into a tighter armbar in the final 30 seconds, but Fujita managed to survive until the bell.

Round 2:

Inoue opened round two with knees and Fujita responded with a takedown. Inoue once again tried for an armbar from the bottom, but Fujita escaped and the fight returned to the feet. Inoue backed her up with a flurry of punches and she continued to land right hands until Fujita responded with a front kick to the body. Fujita landed her best combination of the fight and Inoue immediately answered back with a knee. The fighters traded punches in the final seconds and Inoue appeared to injure her knee just as time expired.

Winner: Tomoko Inoue by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 3:00 rounds.

49kg Bout – 2×5

Rion Noda vs Otoha Nagao

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Noda rushed in with punches early on and Nagao countered with a head kick and a leg kick. She followed with a right hand and took top position as Noda brought the fight to the mat. Noda worked for an armbar from the bottom and Nagao eventually pulled her arm free. Noda switched to a loose triangle choke and Nagao used hammerfists to escape. The fighters stood and circled each other cautiously. Nagao eventually landed a combination and she followed with a big flurry soon after. Noda pulled guard and Nagao landed punches from the top until the bell.

Round 2:

Noda ran at Nagao again in the second round and Nagao clipped her with a counter right hook. The fighters clinched in a corner and Noda secured a trip takedown into Nagao’s half-guard. Noda passed to mount and spun into a tight armbar, but Nagao refused to submit and she managed to roll through and escape. On the feet, both women landed body kicks and Noda scored another takedown. Nagao swept and returned to her feet, where she kicked at Noda’s legs until the referee stood her up. Big punches and body kicks were exchanged in the final minute. Both landed knees to the body and right hooks before the end of the fight.

All three judges scored the fight even at 19-19. As Must Decisions are employed to prevent Draws, two judges awarded the fight to Noda while the third had it for Nagao.

Winner: Rion Noda by Split Decision after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.