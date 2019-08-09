Invicta Fighting Championships 36 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Invicta Fighting Championships showcased its 36th all-female card tonight at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas. Invicta FC 36 was headlined by a vacant featherweight championship bout between Pam “Bam” Sorenson and fellow top-ranked contender “The Striking Viking” Kaitlin Young.

In the co-feature, Janaisa “Evil Princess” Morandin, who missed weight for the third time in her Invicta FC career, met former Bellator title challenger Emily “Gordinha” Ducote in what was intended to be a strawweight bout. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for tonight’s Invicta FC 36 card.

Invicta FC Featherweight Championship

Pam “Bam” Sorenson vs “The Striking Viking” Kaitlin Young

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Young jabbed and easily fought off a takedown attempt in the opening minute. Both women landed right hands and Sorenson secured a takedown. She jumped on Young’s back as Young stood up, but Young shook her off and broke free from the clinch. Young avoided another takedown attempt and she scored with a right hand. Sorenson answered with one of her own, but Young walked her down and landed a nice combination. Sorenson took her down again and transitioned to Young’s back. She worked for a rear-naked choke, but Young spun free. She landed an illegal knee to the head of a still-downed Sorenson and time was called. Young was docked one point and the fight continued. Sorenson landed one right hook before the bell. 10-8 Sorenson.

Round 2:

The second round began with Young landing a one-two and a pair of leg kicks. She followed with a head kick and a flurry, but Sorenson was unfazed. She took Young down and moved to back control again. Sorenson attacked with rear-naked choke attempts and Young defended until she was able to turn into Sorenson’s guard. Young landed short punches and elbows from the top and looked to set up a shoulder choke from guard. The referee stood the fighters up and Young closed out the round with a combination. 10-9 Sorenson.

Round 3:

Young pressed the action with jabs and leg kicks in round three. Sorenson tried for a takedown, but Young quickly stood and she landed a knee and a right hand. Young followed with a flurry and Sorenson dropped levels for a takedown. She took Young’s back, but Young reversed into her guard. Sorenson locked on an armbar from the bottom and Young had to act quickly to escape. The fighters stood and Young landed right hands and leg kicks. She stuffed a takedown and landed a one-two and a head kick. The fighters exchanged looping punches and Sorenson was the aggressor until Young mixed in two knees late in the close round. 10-9 Sorenson, barely.

Round 4:

The fighters exchanged punches in the fourth round and Young stuffed a takedown. Sorenson was relentless and she got Young down on her second try. Sorenson took Young’s back, but Young spun into top position and worked from Sorenson’s half-guard. She used a shoulder choke to set up a move to mount and then switched to an arm-triangle choke. Sorenson escaped and the fight returned to the feet. Sorenson pressed forward with a combination and Young countered with a knee and an elbow. Sorenson jumped guard and then switched to a standing guillotine choke attempt. Young punched her way free and Sorenson took her down at the bell. 10-9 Young by a slim margin.

Round 5:

Sorenson got Young down in the final round and she worked for a rear-naked choke from back control. Young tried to spin free and Sorenson struck from the top in S-mount before taking Young’s back again. Sorenson continued to hunt for a choke and Young did well to defend. Sorenson kept Young trapped in a body triangle and she landed short punches while trying to secure rear-naked chokes until the final bell. 10-9 Sorenson.

Winner: Pam Sorenson by Unanimous Decision (50-44, 49-45, 48-45) after five rounds. She improves to 8-3-0 and becomes the Invicta FC Featherweight Champion.

Emily “Gordinha” Ducote vs Janaisa “Evil Princess” Morandin

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. The fight began with an exchange of right hands and leg kicks. Morandin circled on the outside and both women landed single punches and kicks as the round progressed. Morandin’s leg kicks were the most damaging, but Ducote connected with one-twos and she threw head kicks as Morandin’s right eye began to swell up. Seconds later, Ducote dropped Morandin with a right cross after catching a kick. Morandin fell and Ducote unloaded with right hands until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Emily Ducote by TKO (Punches) at 4:03 of round one. She improves to 8-5-0.

Jéssica Correa Delboni vs Lindsey “Damsel” VanZandt

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. VanZandt opened the action with a knee to the body and went to her back on the ground after a brief clinch. Delboni kicked at VanZandt’s legs for almost two minutes until the referee finally stood VanZandt up. Delboni caught two kicks and VanZandt jumped into guard. She worked for an omoplata from the bottom and later locked on a triangle choke. Delboni did little from the top and VanZandt attempted another triangle choke before time ran out. 10-9 Delboni due to the early offence.

Round 2:

VanZandt scored a takedown in round two, but Delboni quickly returned to her feet. She caught two body kicks from VanZandt and cracked her with a right hook, but VanZandt secured a takedown into side control and she landed elbows that set up a move to North-South. VanZandt chained together submission attempts and took Delboni’s back in the process. She attacked with rear-naked choke and neck crank attempts, then transitioned to an armbar at the end of the round. 10-9 VanZandt.

Round 3:

Delboni took VanZandt down early in the final round and she held her there for close to two minutes until the referee stood the fighters up. Delboni landed a right hand and VanZandt responded with a straight left and a body kick. Delboni pinned her against the fence, but VanZandt broke free and she landed a spinning back kick. Delboni ducked under a backfist and held VanZandt against the cage again. She took VanZandt down late in the round and VanZandt countered with a triangle choke. Uneventful round. 10-9 Delboni.

Winner: Jéssica Correa Delboni by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. She improves to 9-1-0.

Victoria “Fury” Leonardo vs Stephanie “Hold Fast” Geltmacher

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Geltmacher immediately shot in for a takedown and she briefly got Leonardo down against the base of the cage. Leonardo stood Geltmacher punched her way into another clinch. Leonardo created space, but Geltmacher blasted her with punches. The fighters separated and Leonardo finally landed two solid punches. The fighters traded right hands and Geltmacher followed with a leg kick. She scored with another combination and Leonardo replied with a one-two. Leonardo landed a big right hook, but Geltmacher continued to press forward and she landed punches and knees while pinning Leonardo against the cage. Leonardo circled out and she landed a head kick that was countered by another Geltmacher flurry. 10-9 Geltmacher.

Round 2:

The second round began with Geltmacher pressing forward with punches and body kicks. She scored a takedown into mount from a clinch and then took Leonardo’s back in a scramble. Geltmacher tried for a rear-naked choke, but she lost the position and wound up on the bottom. Leonardo secured a rear crucifix and landed a series of hammerfists until Geltmacher scrambled up to her feet. Geltmacher, bleeding heavily from the nose, landed a big combination and a knee to the body. Geltmacher continued to throw looping punches as Leonardo’s right eye swelled shut, but Leonardo answered with a flurry of her own. She used her jab to try to keep Geltmacher at bay and scored with short knees in a clinch before the bell. Close round. 10-9 Geltmacher.

Round 3:

Both women landed combinations early in the final round and Geltmacher got the better of the exchange. She continued to score with lunging one-twos, but Leonardo bloodied her nose again with combinations. Geltmacher pressed forward with more flurries as the round progressed and Leonardo countered with kicks to the body and head. She mixed in side kicks that slowed Geltmacher’s offence and kept her at bay. Leonardo scored with two punches and a body kick late in the round that led to an exchange of looping punches until time expired. 10-9 Leonardo.

Initially, Geltmacher was announced as the winner by Split Decision. However, the commission then overturned the announcement and determined that the scorecards had been added incorrectly. Leonardo was the winner by Unanimous Decision.

Winner: Victoria Leonardo by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 6-1-0.

Alyse “Lil’ Savage” Anderson vs Katie “Queen of the North” Saull

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Anderson targeted Saull’s lead leg and body with kicks early on and she clinched for a takedown against the cage. Saull stayed on her feet and ate a series of knees to the thighs in the process. Anderson jumped on to Saull’s back and secured a neck crank while dragging Saull to the mat. Anderson briefly switched to mount and landed punches as Saull rolled and gave up her back again. She defended against Anderson’s rear-naked choke attempts until the bell. 10-9 Anderson.

Round 2:

The second round began with Anderson landing a leg kick that was countered by a one-two from Saull. Anderson pressed foeard with lead left hands and she scored a takedown soon after. Saull threw elbows from the bottom and she prevented Anderson from passing her guard. Saull hunted for an armbar from the bottom and she continued to land short punches from her back. The referee stood the fighters up and both women landed straight punches. Saull landed a leg kick, but Anderson took her down. Saull tied her up and landed elbows from the bottom. Close round. 10-9 Saull, in spite of the takedowns.

Round 3:

Cautious leg kicks were exchanged early in the final round and Anderson countered a one-two with a lunging right hand. She tried to take Saull down against the cage and landed a solid knee to the face. Anderson eventually got Saull down into side control and she tried to pass to mount. Saull defended well and got back to full guard. She peppered Anderson with elbows and prevented her from landing much of anything. Anderson eventually postured up and dropped hammerfists before returning to Saull’s guard. Another close round. 10-9 Anderson.

Winner: Alyse Anderson by Split Decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. She improves to 5-1-0.

Caitlin “Ginger” Sammons vs Chantel “Killa” Coates

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Sammons landed a spinning back kick and a right hand to open the action and Coates responded with a right hook of her own. Sammons continued to throw spinning attacks and she landed a backfist in close as Coates missed with a right hook. Sammons mixed in leg kicks and she ate a jab-cross combo for her efforts. Sammons landed a front kick to the face and Coates answered with a body kick. A counter right hook rocked Sammons, but she recovered quickly as Coates fired off hooks. A one-two scored for Coates and she pressed forward with a combination late in the round. 10-9 Coates.

Round 2:

Sammons missed with a head kick early in the second round and Coates countered with jabs and leg kicks. A body kick and a short right hook landed for Coates as Sammons looked to clinch. Sammons landed two leg kicks and she ate an overhand right in return. Coates circled on the outside and she landed effective counterpunches and kicks. Sammons clinched and she got Coates down straight into back control. Sammons locked on a rear-naked choke and Coates quickly tapped out.

Winner: Caitlin Sammons by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 4:10 of round two. She improves to 2-0-0.

Erin Harpe vs Auttumn Norton

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Harpe punched her way into an early clinch and she followed with knees and a body kick. Norton circled out and both women landed punching combinations. Harpe shot in for a takedown and Norton tried to counter with short right hands, but Harpe got her down. She passed to side control and Norton tried to trap Harpe’s arm with her legs. Norton got back to half-guard and Harpe peppered her with short punches. She stayed on top until the bell. 10-9 Harpe.

Round 2:

The second round began with Harpe cracking Norton with a right hand and she mixed in body kicks as the fighters exchanged strikes. Harpe lost her balance and tried to take Norton down against the cage, but Norton sprawled and Harpe wound up on her back. Norton motioned for her to stand and she walked Harpe down with jabs. An overhand right also landed for Norton and Harpe responded with a body kick. Norton pressured with punches and Harpe circled on the outside. A spinning back kick landed for Norton and Harpe responded with a knee. Both women landed punches in an exchange and Norton countered a right hook with a body kick. 10-9 Norton.

Round 3:

Harpe took Norton down right away in the final round, but Norton struck from the bottom and she framed up a triangle choke. Harpe escaped and she bloodied Norton’s nose with an inadvertent knee. Harpe passed to side control and then to mount while trapping Norton’s left arm. Harpe attempted a mounted triangle choke and Norton scrambled free. Harpe worked from the top in half-guard until Norton regained full guard and the fighters traded punches on the ground. Harpe postured up with right hands, but Norton kicked her off. The fighters stood at the bell and Norton landed a left hook after time had expired. Close round. 10-9 Harpe.

Winner: Erin Harpe by Split Decision (29-27, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. She improves to 2-0-0.

Julia “Chicago” Ottolino vs Megan “Killa” Cawley

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. The fight began with an exchange of punches and Ottolino landed three hard leg kicks. She followed with more kicks and Cawley responded with punches over the top. Ottolino landed a big flurry and she clinched with Cawley against the cage. Cawley avoided a takedown attempt and the fighters traded punches. Ottolino landed two more leg kicks and she finished the round with a hard flurry and a body kick. 10-9 Ottolino.

Round 2:

Ottolino opened round two with more kicks to Cawley’s lead leg and body. Cawley lunged in with a right hand and she ate more kicks from Ottolino in the process. The fighters clinched against the cage until Ottolino broke free and circled away. Cawley stunned Ottolino with a lead left hook, but she was unable to capitalise and the fighters clinched again. After breaking free, Ottolino landed more kicks and she jumped in with a right hand. Ottolino countered a kick from Cawley with a flurry that backed her up. A right hand and a leg kick landed for Ottolino late in the round. 10-9 Ottolino.

Round 3:

In the final round, Ottolino continued to score with kicks early on as Cawley struggled to find her range. An overhand right and two more leg kicks landed for Ottolino, who rushed forward with a big flurry that stunned Cawley against the cage. Cawley turtled as Ottolino teed off with punches. Cawley recovered and circled away, which allowed her to land a nice left hook. Ottolino targeted the body with punches and another kick that forced Cawley to backpedal. Ottolino swarmed on her with punches in the final minute and Cawley missed with a wild right hand before the bell. 10-9 Ottolino.

Winner: Julia Ottolino by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.