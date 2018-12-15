Invicta Fighting Championships showcased its 33rd all-female card tonight at the Kansas City Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri. Invicta FC 33 was headlined by an atomweight championship rematch between champ Jinh Yu Frey and top-ranked challenger Minna “Brutsku” Grusander.

In the strawweight co-feature, UFC veteran “Dynamite” Danielle Taylor took on Montserrat “Conejo” Ruiz. Also at 115 pounds, standout wrestler Sharon “The Dream Catcher” Jacobson battled 19-year-old prospect Kay Hansen. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the Invicta FC 33 card.

Invicta FC Atomweight Championship

Jinh Yu Frey vs Minna “Brutsku” Grusander

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Mike England. The fighters circled cautiously and pawed out with jabs in the opening minute. Frey landed an elbow and Grusander replied with a right hand and a sweeping leg kick. Another kick landed for Grusander and she rushed forward with punches, but Frey clinched and stunned her with a series of left hooks to the temple. The fighters separated and Grusander dropped Frey after catching a kick. Frey stood and was rocked by two more punches before she could secure a clinch. Grusander took her down and dropped some solid ground and pound in the final 15 seconds. 10-9 Grusander.

Round 2:

Grusander scored with knees to the liver in a clinch battle in round two. Frey created enough space to land a left hand over the top and she circled away. A straight left hand landed for Frey and she ate a right cross in return. Grusander mixed things up with kicks and a flurry of punches that forced Frey to clinch in search of a takedown. Grusander countered with more knees to Frey’s liver and she followed with punches on the break. Frey landed a short right hook counter as Grusander pressed forward, but Grusander recovered immediately and she flurried with punches. Frey landed a hard one-two and a leg kick, then shot in for a takedown, but Grusander trapped her in a front headlock and closed out the round with knees. Close round. 10-9 Grusander.

Round 3:

Frey wobbled Grusander with a left hook early in the third round and she swarmed on her with knees to the body and more left hands. She got Grusander down and worked from the top with elbows from Grusander’s guard. Grusander stood and Frey blasted her with more hard punches. Grusander scored a much-needed takedown, but Frey swept and the fight soon returned to the feet. Frey jumped guard and attempted a heel hook, but Grusander easily avoided danger and punched from the top. She moved to side control and dropped short elbows. Frey rolled and Grusander tried for a rear-naked choke. Frey escaped, but she ate elbows to the face for her efforts and Grusander landed short right hands until the bell. Another close round. 10-9 Frey, barely, in spite of Grusander’s late rally.

Round 4:

Grusander struck first with a hard right hand in round four, but Frey backed her up with a counter left cross. More power punches were exchanged and Grusander began to bleed heavily from the nose. She connected with a hard right hand to Frey’s face and Frey quickly took her down. Grusander stood against the base of the cage and she broke free of the clinch by landing a combination. Frey tagged her with a three-punch flurry and Grusander’s face continued to swell up. She landed two right hands in return and the round ended with an exchange of kicks. 10-9 Frey.

Round 5:

Grusander punched her way into a clinch in the fifth round, but Frey quickly circled out and Grusander continued to walk her down. After an exchange of hooks, Grusander shot in for a takedown and Frey backed her up with a hard left hand. Grusander stalked Frey with one-twos, but Frey remained effective with counter hooks and Grusander was forced to clinch again. She held Frey against the fence and worked for a takedown while stomping on Frey’s feet. Frey landed three left hooks over the top and Grusander tried again for a takedown. A nice left hook landed for Frey and she was able to escape from Grusander’s grasp. Frey landed one more left hand and Grusander threw two kicks before the end of the fight. Close final round. 10-9 Frey.

Judge Henry Gueary: 48-47 Frey. Judge Fernando Marquez: 48-47 Grusander. Judge Brett Miller: 48-47 Frey.

Winner: Jinh Yu Frey by Split Decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48) after five rounds. She improves to 8-3-0 and remains the Invicta FC Atomweight Champion.

“Dynamite” Danielle Taylor vs Montserrat “Conejo” Ruiz

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Greg Franklin. Ruiz countered early leg kicks from Taylor with two quick flurries. Taylor pawed out with jabs and landed a pair of right hands behind the ear as Ruiz tried to clinch. Ruiz landed a leg kick and Taylor responded with one to the body. She followed with another one and stuffed a Ruiz throw attempt. Taylor circled on the outside and landed occasional kicks to Ruiz’s lead leg. She connected with more kick-punch combos and avoided most of Ruiz’s hooks late in the round. 10-9 Taylor.

Round 2:

Ruiz punched her way into a clinch in round two and attempted a headlock throw, but she was once again unsuccessful. Taylor landed a winging right hand and she stayed out of range of Ruiz’s punches. A big leg kick landed for Taylor, who fought off another Ruiz takedown attempt. Ruiz finally landed a decent combination and she rushed forward aggressively with punches, but Taylor cracked her with a counter right hook that halted her momentum. Taylor followed with a leg kick and Ruiz trapped her in a headlock. It was Taylor who scored a takedown, however, and she landed a knee and a flurry of punches on the feet just before the bell. 10-9 Taylor.

Round 3:

Taylor opened the final round with a body kick and a right hand. Ruiz came up short with a counter combination and Taylor landed a hard leg kick. Ruiz finally connected with two hooks, but she was immediately countered by a combination from Taylor, who landed another stiff leg kick seconds later. Ruiz used a cartwheel kick to set up a heel hook attempt and she threw Taylor to the mat after the fight briefly returned to the feet. Ruiz transitioned from the scarf hold position to back control and she closed out the round on Taylor’s back. 10-9 Taylor.

Winner: Danielle Taylor by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 10-4-0.

Kay Hansen vs Sharon “The Dream Catcher” Jacobson

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Mike England. Jacobson scored a takedown early in round one and she threatened with a standing arm-triangle choke after Hansen battled back to her feet. Hansen escaped from the choke, but Jacobson took her down once more and she landed punches to Hansen’s face. Hansen was unable to stay on her feet for more than a few seconds at a time before Jacobson repeatedly slammed and suplexed her down to the mat. Hansen finally maintained a standing position against the fence and used slashing elbows to Jacobson’s temples to defend against takedowns. Jacobson took her back and landed left hands. She got Hansen down into side control and tried for a late arm-triangle choke, then finished the round with ground and pound from mount. 10-9 Jacobson.

Round 2:

Hansen stuffed a takedown and landed knees early in the second round, but Jacobson maintained and clinch and she scored with knees of her own while pinning Hansen against the cage. Jacobson took Hansen down into back control and flattened her out. A series of punches landed for Jacobson, who locked on a rear-naked choke. Hansen turned to her side to escape from the choe, but she ate elbows to the face for her efforts and Jacobson switched to a unique straight armbar from back control. Hansen rolled over again and Jacobson landed short elbows to the face from the top in half-guard. She followed with hammerfists and elbows to the face and body in the final minute. 10-9 Jacobson.

Round 3:

Jacobson countered a clinch from Hansen by landing two hard knees to the body and a left hook over the top in round three. She held Hansen against the fence and used a leg sweep to take her down. Hansen got to her knees and Jacobson jumped on her back. She kept Hansen pinned down and landed short right hands after Hansen rolled to her side. From the top in side control, Jacobson postured up with hammerfists to the face and elbows to Hansen’s body. Hansen stood up once more and Jacobson attempted a lateral drop that failed. She put herself in a deep armbar and hastily tapped out, giving late replacement Hansen a huge comeback win.

Winner: Kay Hansen by Submission (Armbar) at 4:43 of round three. She improves to 4-2-0.

Alesha “Half Pint” Zappitella vs Amber “The Bully” Brown

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Greg Franklin. Zappitella punched her way into a clinch right away and landed left uppercuts to the body. Brown threw knees in response, but the shorter Zappitella snuck in left and right hooks over the top before throwing Brown on her face. Zappitella landed hammerfists from top position until Brown regained full guard and postured for an armbar. Zappitella passed to side control and then took Brown’s back, but Brown scrambled up to her feet against the cage. Both women landed knees to the body as they battled for position. Zappitella got Brown back down into side control and Brown tried to explode out. Zappitella trapped her in a Brabo choke and she threw Brown on her head once more before time expired. 10-9 Zappitella.

Round 2:

Zappitella immediately took Brown down in round two and Brown looked to set up a submission from her back by landing elbows. Zappitella passed to side control and then trapped Brown in a top-side crucifix. She landed elbows and grabbed on to Brown’s arm in search of a keylock. Brown powered out, but Zappitella switched to an arm-triangle choke and she used it to set up a brief move to mount. Brown got back to half-guard, but Zappitella kept the pressure on with strikes from the top. Brown had her best moment of the round when she locked on a guillotine choke, but Zappitella spun out of it and stood up, and the round ended with an exchange of knees. 10-9 Zappitella.

Round 3:

Brown got off to a good start in the final round with a combination and a head kick that partially landed, but Zappitella took her back down and struck from back control. Brown battled up to her feet and landed another head kick and a left cross. Another kick-punch combo landed for Brown and Zappitella was forced to shoot in for a takedown. She got Brown down and moved to side control once more, where she used short elbows to set up a keylock. Brown defended and briefly eyed a kimura from the bottom. Brown escaped to her feet with 30 seconds to go and she immediately landed knees in a clinch. Brown backed Zappitella up with a head kick and a left hand, and Zappitella took her down once more at the bell. 10-9 Brown due to superior damage.

Winner: Alesha Zappitella by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 5-0-0, 1 NC.

Brianna “Tha Bull” Van Buren vs Jamie Moyle

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Mike England. Moyle opened the fight with one-twos and Van Buren responded with a nice body kick. She continued to target Moyle’s midsection and mixed in leg kicks as well. Moyle struggled to find her range and Van Buren repeatedly scored with lead right hooks over the top. She followed with a four-punch flurry and a head kick that was blocked. Both women landed kicks to the body and Van Buren briefly looked for a trip takedown after catching one. Moyle circled and Van Buren backed her up against the cage with a barrage of punches and another body kick. She began to taunt a retreating Moyle before unloading with more punches to the head and body. Van Buren took Moyle down and finished the round with punches from the top. 10-9 Van Buren.

Round 2:

Looping punches were exchanged in round two and Van Buren landed knees to the body. Moyle responded with a combination over the top, but Van Buren remained effective with kicks. She chopped away at Moyle’s lead leg and beckoned for her to move forward after Moyle retreated. In the final 90 seconds, Van Buren landed more leg kicks and she fought off a clinch attempt with knees to the body. Van Buren took Moyle down late in the round and landed punches to the ribs. 10-9 Van Buren.

Round 3:

Van Buren picked her shots with kick-punch combos and took Moyle down in the final round. Moyle kicked her off, but Van Buren dropped back down into side control and peppered Moyle with punches and elbows that opened a small cut above Moyle’s left eye. Van Buren stood and motioned for Moyle to follow. With one minute remaining, Van Buren ducked under a one-two from Moyle and fired back with a combination. More punches and two body kicks landed for Van Buren before the bell. 10-9 Van Buren.

Winner: Brianna Van Buren by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 5-2-0.

Brittney Victoria “Bombshell” Grizzelle vs Sarah “Chucky” Kleczka

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Greg Franklin. The fight began with an exchange of power punches and Grizzelle landed a series of left-right combos. Kleczka tagged her with a one-two in return, but Grizzelle re-established her jab and she closed in with another nice flurry. Grizzelle continued to get the better of the standup exchanges as the round progressed, but Kleczka bloodied her nose with a right hand and scored with occasional leg kicks. Kleczka’s left eye swelled up and Grizzelle continued to land with long left hooks. She teed off with big shots against the cage and Kleczka tried unsuccessfully for a takedown. She looked to press the action with punches late in the round, but Grizzelle countered with one-twos and right hands until the bell. 10-9 Grizzelle.

Round 2:

A stiff jab landed for Grizzelle to open round two and she stunned Kleczka with a two-punch combo to the body and head. Kleczka was unable to secure a clinch and Grizzelle fought her off with more punches in succession. Kleczka ducked under a right hook and locked on a tight standing arm-triangle choke that clearly had Grizzelle in trouble, but Grizzelle managed to break Kleczka’s grip and she circled away. Kleczka threw leg kicks and Grizzelle responded back with lunging punches. Closer round. 10-9 Grizzelle.

Round 3:

Both women landed hard right hands at the same time in the early stages of the final round. Grizzelle fought off Kleczka’s clinch attempts with a short flurry of punches before backing away. More overhand rights were exchanged and Grizzelle dropped Kleczka with a counter right hook after catching a body kick. Kleczka returned to her feet and ate more punches in the process. She landed a one-two and a leg kick, but Grizzelle remained the aggressor. Kleczka briefly clinched with her against the cage, but Grizzelle easily defended with knees to the body and two punches over the top. Both women landed looping hooks in the final 15 seconds and Grizzelle rocked Kleczka, but a dazed Kleczka stayed on her feet until the end of the round. 10-9 Grizzelle.

Winner: Brittney Victoria Grizzelle by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 3-0-0.

Anastasia Nikolakakos vs Ashley Medina

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Mike England. The fighters clinched against the cage early in the opening round and Nikolakakos secured a takedown into side control. She took Medina’s back seconds later and flattened her out, then unloaded with punches to the sides of her head. Medina tried to shake her off, but Nikolakakos spun into an armbar and wrenched back on her arm. Medina escaped and the fight returned to the feet. Nikolakakos landed knees to the body and right hands to Medina’s face while pinning her against the fence. She took Medina down again and moved from mount to back control. Medina rolled over and Nikolakakos punished her with punches and elbows from the top. Nikolakakos took Medina’s back once again and closed out the round with more punches. 10-8 Nikolakakos.

Round 2:

Nikolakakos wasted no time in taking the fight back down to the mat in round two. She flattened Medina out from back control once again and resumed striking to the sides of her head while looking to set up a rear-naked choke. Medina defended against Nikolakakos’s choke attempts, but she continued to eat unanswered punches and offered zero offence in return. Nikolakakos continued to strike until the fight was mercifully waved off.

Winner: Anastasia Nikolakakos by TKO (Punches) at 3:26 of round two. She improves to 3-0-0.

Chantel Coates vs Ashlynn Kleinbeck

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Greg Franklin. Coates countered Kleinbeck’s early kicks with hard right hands that put Kleinbeck on the defensive. Coates followed with another flurry that dazed Kleinbeck, and she dropped her unconscious to the mat with a final devastating right hook.

Winner: Chantel Coates by KO (Punch) at 0:28 of round one. She improves to 1-0-0.