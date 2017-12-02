The Ultimate Fighting Championship came to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan tonight for UFC 218: “Holloway vs Aldo 2.” The event was headlined by a UFC Featherweight Championship rematch between Max “Blessed” Holloway and former titleholder José “Scarface” Aldo.

In tonight’s co-main event, Alistair Overeem battled Francis “The Predator” Ngannou in a heavyweight contender’s matchup. At flyweight, Henry “The Messenger” Cejudo met Sergio “The Phenom” Pettis, and TUF 26 coaches Eddie Alvarez and Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje clashed at 155.

UFC Featherweight Championship

Max “Blessed” Holloway vs José “Scarface” Aldo

Round 1:

Holloway kept Aldo on the defensive with jabs and right hands in the first minute of the fight. Aldo fired off a looping combination and finished with a leg kick. The fighters exchanged right hands and clinched briefly before separating. Aldo connected with overhand rights and ducked under a head kick attempt. Holloway threw jabs and side kicks, but Aldo snapped his head back with an uppercut before the bell. 10-9 Aldo.

Round 2:

The second round began with Holloway landing more jabs and right hands, which were met by a chopping leg kick from Aldo. He followed with a one-two and a winging combination to the body. Aldo alternated between lead left hands and hard leg kicks, but his right eye began to swell up from the force of Holloway’s jabs. The fighters clinched and Holloway finished a close-range combination with a spinning back kick that set off an exchange of power punches in the final 30 seconds. 10-9 Aldo.

Round 3:

Holloway opened round three with kick-punch combos and Aldo unloaded with four looping hooks that landed cleanly. Another exchange of heavy punches followed and Holloway stunned Aldo with shots to the head and body. He bloodied a fatigued Aldo’s face with punches and jumped in with a knee. Aldo tried for a takedown and wound up on the bottom. Holloway took his back and blasted him with punches. Aldo rolled over and Holloway continued to rain down left and right hands until the bout was waved off.

Winner: Max Holloway by TKO (Punches) at 4:51 of round three. He improves to 19-3-0 and remains the UFC Featherweight Champion.

Francis “The Predator” Ngannou vs Alistair Overeem

Round 1:

Ngannou pinned Overeem against the cage early in the opening round and he threw short knees and foot stomps until the fighters were separated. Overeem missed with a looping hook and Ngannou flattened him with a vicious left hand that left Overeem in an unconscious heap on the mat.

Winner: Francis Ngannou by KO (Punch) at 1:42 of round one. He improves to 11-1-0.

Henry “The Messenger” Cejudo vs Sergio “The Phenom” Pettis

Round 1:

Quick punches were exchanged in round one until Cejudo shot in and took Pettis down. He struck from the top and took Pettis’s back. Pettis tried to stand, but Cejudo snapped him back down and threw short knees to the body. Pettis rolled over and kicked Cejudo off, then looked to set up an armbar after Cejudo retook top position. Cejudo unloaded with heavy punches and a knee to the body late in the round. 10-9 Cejudo.

Round 2:

Pettis landed chopping leg kicks in the second round and he fought off a takedown attempt. Cejudo pushed him down to the mat and worked from the top in Pettis’s guard. Pettis used upkicks to keep Cejudo at bay and later tried for a triangle choke. Cejudo responded with peppering punches from the top and he tried to suplex Pettis after Pettis briefly stood up. Cejudo landed occasional leg kicks in an uneventful final minute. 10-9 Cejudo.

Round 3:

Cejudo took the fight to the mat in round three and threw short left hands from the top as the crowd booed the lack of action. Cejudo stood and landed a diving right hand before securing a front headlock as Pettis tried to get to his feet. With 80 seconds to go, Pettis finally stood and turned into the clinch, which allowed him to break free from Cejudo’s grasp. Pettis tried unsuccessfully for a takedown before the bell. 10-9 Cejudo.

Winner: Henry Cejudo by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 12-2-0.

“The Underground King” Eddie Alvarez vs Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje

Round 1:

Gaethje hurt Alvarez with leg kicks in the opening 90 seconds and he mixed up his attacks while Alvarez maintained a boxing-centred offence. Alvarez jabbed and he tripped Gaethje briefly after catching a leg kick. Gaethje stood and Alvarez flurried to the body. He tagged Gaethje with jabs and uppercuts, but Gaethje fired back with a combination. Alvarez continued to score with punches to the body and head, which opened a cut below Gaethje’s left eye. He attempted a cartwheel kick before the bell. 10-9 Alvarez.

Round 2:

The second round began with Gaethje landing more leg kicks, but Alvarez cracked him with an overhand right. Both men landed right hooks in an exchange and Alvarez kept Gaethje at bay with long jabs. Gaethje landed a hard leg kick, but Alvarez teed off with counterpunches to the body and head. He pressured Gaethje with more punches and Gaethje struggled to land anything in return aside from two knees to the body. Gaethje slipped and somersaulted backwards, and Alvarez landed a head kick as Gaethje regained his footing. 10-9 Alvarez.

Round 3:

Gaethje returned to leg kicks in round three and one caused a big welt to form on Alvarez’s left leg. He switched stances and tried to pull guard, but Gaethje shrugged him off. Alvarez eventually took Gaethje’s back and dragged him down to the mat, but he could not hold him there for long and Gaethje scored with more hard leg kicks after the fight returned to the feet. Alvarez walked forward with uppercuts and takedown attempts, but Gaethje stayed on his feet and he cracked Alvarez with a right hook. Alvarez dropped him face-first with a big knee and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Eddie Alvarez by KO (Knee) at of round three. He improves to 29-5-0, 1 NC.

Tecia “The Tiny Tornado” Torres vs Michelle “The Karate Hottie” Waterson

Round 1:

Torres was aggressive with punches right away, but Waterson took her down and secured back control as the fighters stood. Torres broke free and landed a series of right hands, but Waterson cut her on the cheek with a head kick. The fighters exchanged jabs and Waterson threw a jumping knee. Torres responded with big knees and uppercuts in close as she backed Waterson up against the fence. Waterson pushed her away, but Torres kept the pressure on with powerful right hands. Waterson countered with side kicks from a distance and Torres tried for a late takedown. 10-9 Torres.

Round 2:

Torres opened the second round with another combination and Waterson responded with a knee. She took Torres down with a headlock throw and worked from the top. Waterson passed to half-guard and threw short punches until Torres tried to sweep with a kimura. Waterson maintained top position and Torres postured for a triangle choke after regaining full guard. She switched to an armbar attempt and battled back to her feet, then attempted a takedown of her own as time expired. Close round. 10-9 Waterson.

Round 3:

Waterson closed the distance early in round three and ate punches and knees in the process. Torres pinned her against the cage and landed a combination after the fighters separated. She followed with a standing elbow and backed Waterson up with three consecutive right hands. Waterson’s left eye swelled up and Torres continued to score with overhand rights. She tripped Waterson and took her back in a scramble. Waterson tried to shake her off, but Torres flattened her out and rained down punches and elbows. Waterson escaped to her feet and Torres landed punches at the bell. 10-9 Torres.

Winner: Tecia Torres by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 10-1-0.