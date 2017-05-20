Deep Jewels 16 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels showcased its 16th all-female fight card tonight at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. Deep Jewels 16 was headlined by a welterweight bout between undefeated Japanese star “King” Reina Miura and German prospect Kristin Handel, who returned to action following a four-year layoff.

In the Deep Jewels 16 co-feature, Satomi “Sarami” Takano took on Tomo Maesawa in an atomweight contender’s bout. Also at atomweight, Yuko Kiryu met Natsuki Shimomakise, and Pan “Kai” Hui squared off against Kyu Kitano. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for tonight’s card.

Welterweight Bout – 3×5

“King” Reina Miura vs Kristin Handel

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Miura connects with right hooks in the opening minute and Handel uses left jabs to maintain distance. A hard right hand lands for Miura, who shoots in for a double-leg takedown. Handel tries to sprawl, but Miura muscles her down and moves to side control. She lands knees to the body and passes to mount soon after. Miura rains down heavy punches from the top that leave Handel’s face bloody and battered, and the referee steps in and waves off the one-sided fight.

Winner: Reina Miura by TKO (Punches) at 4:24 of round one. She improves to 4-0-0.

Atomweight Bout – 3×5

Satomi “Sarami” Takano vs Tomo Maesawa

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yoshinori Umeki. Takano sets up an early takedown with a right hook, but Maesawa rolls to her side and scrambles into top position. She lands some decent ground and pound until Takano attacks with an armbar. Maesawa defends and the fighters return to their feet, where they battle in a clinch. Takano pushes Maesawa away and throws right hooks, but Maesawa ducks under and takes her down. Takano immediately stands back up and secures a harai goshi throw before the bell.

Round 2:

Takano opens the second round with another harai goshi, but she over rotates and this allows Maesawa to get back up to her feet. Takano is relentless and clinches again. She throws Maesawa to the mat and lands punches from half-guard. Takano eventually mounts Maesawa, who is forced to give up her back. Takano lands numerous punches to the side of Maesawa’s head until the entertaining fight is stopped.

Winner: Satomi Takano by TKO (Punches) at 4:42 of round two. She improves to 10-8-0.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Yuko Kiryu vs Natsuki Shimomakise

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kenichi Serizawa. Both women circle and throw left jabs. Kiryu clinches and lands knees, but Shimomakise counters with a double-leg takedown. Kiryu quickly locks on an armbar from the bottom, however, and referee Serizawa has seen enough.

Winner: Yuko Kiryu by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 2:35 of round one. She improves to 4-4-0.

Exhibition Match

Mina Kurobe & Mika Nagano vs Emi Tomimatsu & Kanna Asakura

Round 1:

Referee for this light-hearted exhibition match is Yoshinori Umeki. Asakura takes Nagano down and moves to side control, where she secures an arm-triangle choke that prompts referee Umeki to call for a technical submission. Nagano responds with a takedown and both women attempt armbars on the ground. Nagano gets one and Asakura taps out.

Asakura then attempts a takedown on Kurobe, who counters with a guillotine choke. Asakura moves to her corner while trapped in a standing guillotine and tags in Tomimatsu, who takes Kurobe down and locks on an armbar. Kurobe jokingly says that it hurts. Later, Asakura tries to take Nagano down. The bell rings, but Tomimatsu suddenly enters the ring and all four women secure multiple tapouts from each other before the exhibition comes to a close.

Result: Exhibition Match. No Winner.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Pan “Kai” Hui vs Kyu Kitano

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kenichi Serizawa. Hui puts together combinations of left jabs and straight right hands while moving forward. Kitano clinches, but a stalemate follows and the referee calls for a break. Hui lands more jab-cross combos. Kitano responds with jabs and knees, but she is overwhelmed by Hui’s volume striking. Following another uneventful clinch, Kitano uses a front kick to briefly stop Hui’s momentum, but Hui flurries with punches and lands a nice left hook late in the round.

Round 2:

Kitano opens round two with a left-right combo and clinches, but Hui ties her up and the fighters are separated. The process repeats itself again. Kitano circles to her right to avoid Hui’s pressure, but Hui chases her down. When Kitano throws a front kick, Hui cracks her with a counter right hook. She lands more hooks and uppercuts that force Kitano to clinch in defence before time expires.

Judges Yoshinori Umeki, Hidenobu Koike and Masato Fukuda all score the fight for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Hui.

Winner: Pan Hui by Unanimous Decision after two rounds. She improves to 4-2-0.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Mizuki Furuse vs Madoka Ishibashi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Hidenobu Koike. Ishibashi succeeds with a double-leg takedown, but Furuse grabs on to her leg and uses a single-leg sweep to reverse. She is unable to pass Ishibashi’s guard while Ishibashi holds her arm in place and ties her up. The referee stands the fighters up and Furuse lands a left high kick that sends Ishibashi crashing to the canvas.

Winner: Mizuki Furuse by KO (Head Kick) at 1:59 of round one. She improves to 1-1-0.

43kg Amateur Bout – 2×3

Momo Shimizu vs Momoko Yamazaki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kenichi Serizawa. Shimizu ignores Yamazaki’s front kicks and secures a clinch. She turns quickly and Yamazaki loses her balance and falls. Shimizu immediately takes her back and attempts a rear-naked choke. Yamazaki defends well, but Shimizu sticks with the choke until the end of the round. Just as the bell sounds, referee Serizawa checks on Yamazaki and realises that she is out cold. He waves off the fight, giving 12-year-old Shimizu an impressive win in her debut.

Winner: Momo Shimizu by Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:59 of round one.