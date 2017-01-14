Invicta FC Interim Featherweight Championship

Invicta Fighting Championships showcases its 21st all-female card tonight at the Kansas City Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri. Invicta FC 21 is headlined by an interim featherweight championship bout between top contenders Megan Anderson and Charmaine “Not So Sweet” Tweet.

In the bantamweight co-feature, Pannie Kianzad squares off against fellow veteran Raquel “Lionheart” Pa’aluhi. Elizabeth Phillips battles Leah “Nidas” Letson in a short-notice featherweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for tonight’s Invicta Fighting Championships 21 card.

Amy “The Resurrection” Cadwell Montenegro vs Celine Haga

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Greg Franklin. Haga opened the fight with side kicks and Montenegro responded with right hands. More kicks landed for Haga and Montenegro continued to counter with straight rights. In the clinch, Montenegro landed knees to the body until Haga dragged her down to the mat. Haga attempted a rear-naked choke as Montenegro began to bleed from the nose. Haga switched to her signature arm-triangle choke, but Montenegro held on and she managed to escape with 30 seconds to go. She attacked with an armbar and Haga tapped after time had expired. 10-9 Haga.

Round 2:

Montenegro muscled Haga down to the ground in round two and briefly struck from the top, but Haga scrambled up to her feet and tried for a takedown against the cage. Montenegro defended well and landed knees to the body. She reversed a takedown and dropped elbows from Haga’s half-guard. Haga tried to escape to her feet and Montenegro used a guillotine choke to push her back down. Punches and hammerfists scored for Montenegro, who stood over Haga and kicked at her legs. The fighters stood and battled in a clinch against the fence until the end of the round. 10-9 Montenegro.

Round 3:

Haga failed with a judo throw attempt to begin round three, but she initiated a scramble and quickly transitioned into an armbar. Montenegro escaped and took top position, which allowed her to land elbows to the head and body. Haga got back to full guard and attempted heel hooks on both of Montenegro’s legs. Montenegro landed more elbows and took Haga’s back, then locked on a rear-naked choke. Haga refused to tap out, but Montenegro landed punches and continued to work for chokes. Haga eventually stood and fought off a guillotine choke attempt. She locked on a tight rear-naked choke and Montenegro was rendered unconscious after the bell sounded. 10-9 Montenegro.

Winner: Amy Cadwell Montenegro by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 8-2-0.

Christine “Misfit” Ferea vs Rachael Ostovich

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Mike England. The fight began with an exchange of kicks as the fighters circled and looked to find their range. Ferea scored with a punch-kick combo and followed with stiff jabs. Ostovich countered with a takedown attempt, but Ferea punished her with elbows and reversed the takedown. Back on the feet, Ferea threw kicks to Ostovich’s lead leg and body. Ostovich tried for a takedown and Ferea stuffed it. More kicks were exchanged and Ostovich took Ferea down very briefly. Ferea stood and landed elbows in the clinch. 10-9 Ferea.

Round 2:

Ostovich opened round two with a spinning back kick to the body and she took Ferea down after ducking under a right hand. Ostovich quickly transitioned to back control and peppered Ferea with punches. She worked for rear-naked chokes and Ferea defended. She punched backwards and repeatedly struck Ostovich in the face, but Ostovich spun into an armbar in the final 15 seconds. 10-9 Ostovich.

Round 3:

Both women landed hard right hands early in the final round and Ostovich got Ferea down very briefly. A big head kick rocked Ostovich and Ferea unloaded with uppercuts as Ostovich tried for a desperation takedown. Ferea landed knees to the body and more punches on the ground until the fight was finally stopped.

Winner: Christine Ferea by TKO (Head Kick & Punches) at 1:29 of round three. She improves to 1-0-0.