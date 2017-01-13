Invicta Fighting Championships 21 Weigh-In Results

Weigh-ins for Invicta Fighting Championships 21 took place this morning in Kansas City, Missouri for Saturday’s eight-fight all-female card. The event is headlined by an Invicta FC Interim Featherweight Championship bout between Megan Anderson and Charmaine “Not So Sweet” Tweet.

In the Invicta FC 21 co-feature, former bantamweight title challenger Pannie Kianzad takes on rising star Raquel “Rocky” Pa’aluhi. Veteran contender Jodie Esquibel battles Kali “Pop-Tart” Robbins in a 120-pound catchweight contest. MMARising.com has full Invicta FC 21 weigh-in results.

Interim Featherweight Title (145): Megan Anderson (144.5) vs Charmaine Tweet (143.5)

Bantamweight (135): Pannie Kianzad (135.8) vs Raquel Pa’aluhi (135.0)

Catchweight (120): Jodie Esquibel (118.8) vs Kali Robbins (126.4)*

Featherweight (145): Elizabeth Phillips (145.9) vs Leah Letson (145.6)

Bantamweight (135): Sijara Eubanks (135.7) vs Aspen Ladd (135.3)

Flyweight (125): Andrea Lee (125.1) vs Jenny Liou (126.0)

Strawweight (115): Amy Cadwell Montenegro (115.7) vs Celine Haga (115.1)

Flyweight (125): Rachael Ostovich (126.0) vs Christine Ferea (125.3)

*Robbins forfeits 25% of her fight purse.