Ayaka Hamasaki vs Kanna Asakura Title Rematch Set For Rizin FF 27

After regaining her title in December, Rizin FF Women’s Super Atomweight Champion Ayaka Hamasaki will face a familiar foe in her first championship defence on March 21st at Rizin Fighting Federation 27 in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. Hamasaki is set to face 2017 Grand Prix winner Kanna Asakura.

Rizin FF officials announced the rematch today. Hamasaki and Asakura first clashed in the inaugural women’s super atomweight title bout at Rizin FF 14 in late 2018, with Hamasaki prevailing via second-round armbar. Asakura earned her second shot at the belt by racking up four straight victories.

Hamasaki (21-3-0) has posted wins in seven of her eight Rizin FF bouts since joining the promotion early in 2018. That stretch includes notable victories over former Invicta FC champion Jinh Yu Frey and former Deep Jewels titleholders Mina Kurobe and Tomo Maesawa. Hamasaki’s lone blemish came via a razor-thin Split Decision in her trilogy bout with long-time rival Seo Hee Ham at Rizin FF 20, but Ham’s championship was subsequently vacated when she departed from the promotion. Hamasaki regained the title on New Year’s Eve when she quickly submitted Miyuu Yamamoto at Rizin FF 26.

Asakura (18-4-0) became a breakout star for Rizin after winning the promotion’s inaugural women’s super atomweight grand prix tournament in 2017. She posted two more wins, including a second victory over Rena Kubota, before facing off against Hamasaki in the pair’s first meeting. Following the setback against Hamasaki, Asakura went 1-1 in her next two fights, with an upset loss to Yamamoto derailing her plans to get back into title contention. She has since bounced back with four impressive wins including a hard-fought Unanimous Decision over Ai Shimizu in December.

Rizin Fighting Federation 27 takes place on March 21st at Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan.

(Photo Credit: Rizin Fighting Federation)