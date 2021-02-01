Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For February 2021

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier avenged a past loss and established himself as the UFC’s top active lightweight with an impressive stoppage victory on January 23rd at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Poirier knocked out rival “The Notorious” Conor McGregor in the second round.

Also at UFC 257, former Bellator Lightweight Champion “Iron” Michael Chandler vaulted into title contention with his first-round destruction of Dan “The Hangman” Hooker. Elsewhere on the card, Joanne “JoJo” Calderwood got herself back on track at flyweight by defeating Jessica “Evil” Eye.

