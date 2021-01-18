Strawweight Title Rematch, Atomweight GP Set For Deep Jewels 32

Following an upset loss in non-title action this past month, Deep Jewels Strawweight Champion Miki Motono will aim to retain her championship on March 7th at Deep Jewels 32 in Tokyo, Japan. Motono is set to compete in a rematch against Seika Izawa, who defeated Motono at Deep Jewels 31.

Deep Jewels officials announced the championship matchup today. Also confirmed for the card is the opening round of an eight-woman atomweight grand prix to determine a new champion following the recent retirement of Tomo Maesawa. All tournament participants have been officially confirmed.

Motono (5-2-0) brought a three-fight winning streak into her non-title bout at Deep Jewels 32, but she was outstruck and out-grappled by Izawa (2-0-0) en route to a clear-cut Unanimous Decision defeat. Izawa immediately made her intentions clear to challenge for Motono’s title and Deep boss Shigeru Saeki, impressed by Izawa’s performance, quickly put plans in place for the championship rematch in March. Motono, who captured the title with a first-round TKO victory at Deep Jewels 29 in July, seeks to both avenge the disappointing loss and also prove that she is the rightful champion.

While quarterfinal matchups have not been announced, the Deep Jewels atomweight title tournament features some of the top talent on the promotion’s roster. The eight women vying for the title are former Deep Jewels Interim Strawweight Champion Emi Tomimatsu (15-17-0), reigning Deep Women’s Microweight Champion Saori Oshima (3-2-0), South Korean standout Si Woo Park (4-2-0), recent title challenger Hikaru Aono (6-4-0), and prospects Mizuki “Nisse” Oshiro (2-2-0), Sakura Mori (3-1-0, 1 NC), Otoha Nagao (4-3-0) and Aya Murakami (1-0-0).

The tournament semi-finals and championship final will take place at a later date.

Also confirmed for Deep Jewels 32 are three additional matchups. At flyweight, long-time contender Yukari Nabe (8-3-1) returns from an injury hiatus and puts a five-fight winning streak on the line against Mikiko “Mikko Nirvana” Shimizu (2-0-0). In strawweight action, veteran Yuko “Amiba” Oya (9-8-0) meets Shoko Fujita (0-0-0), who makes her pro debut following an impressive victory at Deep Jewels 30 in October. Opening up the card, Momoka Yoshikawa faces Karin Horii in an amateur bout.

Deep Jewels 32 takes place on March 7th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.