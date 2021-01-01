Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For January 2021

By Robert Sargent on January 1, 2021  

Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For January 2021Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira extended his winning streak to eight and made a strong case for a UFC lightweight title shot with a commanding victory on December 12th at UFC 256 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Oliveira dominated Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson and now vaults up the stacked 155-pound rankings.

A new Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion was crowned on December 10th when Juliana Velasquez defeated Ilima-Lei “The Ilimanator” Macfarlane at Bellator 254. At Rizin Fighting Federation 26 on New Year’s Eve, Ayaka Hamasaki regained the women’s super atomweight title in quick fashion.

