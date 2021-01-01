Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For January 2021

Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira extended his winning streak to eight and made a strong case for a UFC lightweight title shot with a commanding victory on December 12th at UFC 256 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Oliveira dominated Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson and now vaults up the stacked 155-pound rankings.

A new Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion was crowned on December 10th when Juliana Velasquez defeated Ilima-Lei “The Ilimanator” Macfarlane at Bellator 254. At Rizin Fighting Federation 26 on New Year’s Eve, Ayaka Hamasaki regained the women’s super atomweight title in quick fashion.

