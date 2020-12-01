Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For December 2020

By Robert Sargent on December 1, 2020  

Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For December 2020UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko retained her title with a hard-fought Unanimous Decision victory on November 21st at UFC 255 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shevchenko defeated former Invicta FC titleholder Jennifer Maia to remain atop the 125-pound women’s rankings.

In the UFC 255 headliner, Deiveson “Deus da Guerra” Figueiredo made a successful defence of his UFC Flyweight Championship by submitting Alex Perez. At UFC on ESPN 18, Anthony “Lionheart” Smith proved that he is still a 205-pound contender by quickly defeating Devin “Brown Bear” Clark.

