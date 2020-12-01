Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For December 2020

UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko retained her title with a hard-fought Unanimous Decision victory on November 21st at UFC 255 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shevchenko defeated former Invicta FC titleholder Jennifer Maia to remain atop the 125-pound women’s rankings.

In the UFC 255 headliner, Deiveson “Deus da Guerra” Figueiredo made a successful defence of his UFC Flyweight Championship by submitting Alex Perez. At UFC on ESPN 18, Anthony “Lionheart” Smith proved that he is still a 205-pound contender by quickly defeating Devin “Brown Bear” Clark.

