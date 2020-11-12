Six Fights Announced For Deep Jewels 31 On December 19

Fresh off of her Deep title victory in September, Saori Oshima makes her return to action on December 19th at Deep Jewels 31 in Tokyo, Japan. The reigning Deep Women’s Microweight Champion faces off against South Korean prospect Si Woo Park in a non-title atomweight bout on the card.

Deep Jewels officials confirmed the matchup today along with five additional bouts for the year-end event. Deep Jewels Strawweight Champion Miki Motono looks to extend her three-fight winning streak when she squares off against Seika Izawa, who won her Deep Jewels debut this past month.

Oshima (3-1-0) kicked off her pro career in January during the 50kg Shooto women’s super atomweight tournament and she advanced to the semi-finals before falling to former Deep Jewels champion Mina Kurobe, who went on to win the grand final. Undeterred, the 25-year-old Oshima rebounded with a second-round technical submission victory over Sakura Mori two months later at Deep Jewels 29 and she most recently submitted fellow prospect Mizuki “Nisse” Oshiro at Deep: “97th Impact” to become the promotion’s women’s microweight champion.

Park (3-2-0) has faced formidable opposition throughout her five-fight career dating back to her pro debut for Road FC in 2017. Her first two bouts both ended in decision defeats, but Park has since put together an impressive streak of wins including a Unanimous Decision victory over former interim Deep Jewels Strawweight Champion Emi Tomimatsu and, most recently, a first-round TKO victory over recent Deep Jewels title challenger Hikaru Aono. A victory over Oshima would position Park as a top contender in the Deep Jewels atomweight division.

Motono (5-1-0) has quickly developed into one of the brightest stars on the Deep Jewels roster, and her path to the top culminated with a first-round TKO victory over Asami “Akaringo” Nakai at Deep Jewels 29 in July. The win earned Motono the vacant Deep Jewels Strawweight Championship and the AACC standout will look to retain her spot atop the talent-rich division when she steps back into action for next month’s non-title matchup.

Izawa (1-0-0) gives up a significant edge in experience to her opponent, but that is nothing new for the Takamoto Dojo fighter and she impressed in her pro debut for Deep Jewels on October 31st. Competing against nine-fight veteran Mika “Arami” Arai, Izawa dominated the two-round bout with takedowns and submission attempts en route to a Unanimous Decision win that impressed Deep boss Shigeru Saeki, who quickly matched her up with Motono.

Deep Jewels 31 takes place on December 19th at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan.

Deep Jewels 31 Fight Card (to date; subject to change):

– Saori Oshima vs Si Woo Park [Deep Jewels Atomweight Bout – 3×5]

– Miki Motono vs Seika Izawa [Deep Jewels Strawweight Bout – 3×5]

– Mika “Arami” Arai vs Mikiko “Mikko Nirvana” Shimizu [Deep Jewels Flyweight Bout – 2×5]

– Otoha Nagao vs Mika Sakamoto [49kg Deep Jewels Super Atomweight Bout – 2×5]

– Moeri Suda vs Moe Sasaki [Deep Jewels Atomweight Bout – 2×5]

– Ayaka Watanabe vs Akari Jinno [Deep Jewels Strawweight Bout – 2×5]

