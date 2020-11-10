Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For November 2020

In what may have been his final fight, UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov retained his title and improved to 29-0 on October 24th at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov choked out Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje in the second round of the card’s main event.

At Deep Jewels 30, atomweight champ Tomo Maesawa also retained her title in her final bout before retirement, as she rallied to submit Hikaru Aono in the third round. At UFC on ESPN 17, Glover Teixeira made his case for another light heavyweight title shot by submitting Thiago “Marreta” Santos.

