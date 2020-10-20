Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For October 2020

Former UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion Germaine “The Iron Lady” de Randamie rallied to secure a crucial bantamweight victory on October 3rd at UFC on ESPN 16. The veteran striker earned her first submission win when she choked out Julianna “The Venezuelan Vixen” Peña in round three.

On the same UFC on ESPN 16 card, de Randamie’s past rival Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm also retained a top-three spot in the 135-pound women’s rankings by defeating Irene Aldana. At UFC Fight Night 180, Brian “T-City” Ortega picked up a key featherweight win in the night’s main event.

