Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For September 2020

By Robert Sargent on September 30, 2020  

Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For September 2020UFC Middleweight Champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya kept his unbeaten record intact with a lopsided second-round TKO victory on September 26th at UFC 253 in Abu Dhabi. Adesanya stopped rival Paulo Henrique “The Eraser” Costa and remains atop the 185-pound rankings.

Also at UFC 253, a new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion was crowned when Jan Blachowicz finished Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes late in the second round of their co-main event bout. At Invicta FC 42, Alesha “Half Pint” Zappitella captured the vacant Invicta FC Atomweight Championship.

Read More…

Your Comment