Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For September 2020

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya kept his unbeaten record intact with a lopsided second-round TKO victory on September 26th at UFC 253 in Abu Dhabi. Adesanya stopped rival Paulo Henrique “The Eraser” Costa and remains atop the 185-pound rankings.

Also at UFC 253, a new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion was crowned when Jan Blachowicz finished Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes late in the second round of their co-main event bout. At Invicta FC 42, Alesha “Half Pint” Zappitella captured the vacant Invicta FC Atomweight Championship.

