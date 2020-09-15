Rena Kubota vs Emi Tomimatsu Announced For Rizin FF 24

Multi-time Shoot Boxing Girls S-Cup Champion Rena Kubota faces one of her toughest MMA opponents to date on September 27th at Rizin Fighting Federation 24 in Saitama, Japan. Kubota will square off against former Jewels titleholder Emi Tomimatsu, a 31-fight veteran, in a 53kg matchup.

Rizin FF officials announced the fight today. Kubota capped off 2019 with back-to-back TKO victories including a third-round stoppage of Lindsey “Damsel” VanZandt in the pair’s Rizin FF 20 rematch on New Year’s Eve. Tomimatsu looks to rebound from a decision setback at Road FC 57.

Kubota (10-3-0) travelled outside of Japan for the first time in her MMA career to face VanZandt in their initial meeting at Bellator 222 in June 2019, but she succumbed to a rear-naked choke late in the first round. She returned to action four months later at Rizin FF 19 and easily dispatched of short-notice replacement opponent Alexandra Alvare Carlos in just 20 seconds. That led to a competitive rematch with VanZandt on Rizin FF’s year-end card, which Kubota won late in the third and final round when VanZandt’s corner threw in the towel as Kubota battered her with ground and pound.

Tomimatsu (15-16-0) is one of MMA’s most experienced female competitors and she has faced off against many of Japan’s top atomweights and strawweights during her 14-year pro career. The talented grappler has significantly improved her striking in recent years, leading to key victories over Satomi Takano (twice), Saori Ishioka and Mizuki Furuse, but her momentum has been halted by losses in Deep Jewels championship and top contender bouts. Tomimatsu challenged Tomo Maesawa in an October rematch for Maesawa’s Deep Jewels atomweight title, but dropped a hard-fought decision.

Rizin Fighting Federation 24 takes place on September 27th at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Tomimatsu will move up in weight from 48kg to 53kg for the fight against Kubota.

(Photo Credit: Shoot Boxing)