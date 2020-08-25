Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For August 2020

UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic retained his title and his spot atop the division with a Unanimous Decision victory on August 15th at UFC 252 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Miocic defeated rival Daniel “D.C.” Cormier in the pair’s trilogy bout, leading Cormier to confirm his retirement from the sport.

Also at UFC 252, Jiarzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik earned a first-round TKO stoppage of former UFC champion Junior “Cigano” dos Santos, and Frankie “The Answer” Edgar cracked the bantamweight top ten with a Split Decision victory over Pedro “The Young Punisher” Munhoz at UFC on ESPN 15.

