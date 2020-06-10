Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For June 2020

UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion Amanda “Lioness” Nunes retained her title with a commanding five-round Unanimous Decision victory on June 6th at UFC 250 in Las Vegas. Nunes dominated Felicia “FeeNom” Spencer in the one-sided main event bout and remains atop the 145-pound rankings.

Also at UFC 250, Cody “No Love” Garbrandt and Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling both picked up impressive stoppage victories in bantamweight contender’s bouts to move one step closer to a title shot. At UFC on ESPN 9, Gilbert “Durinho” Burns dominated Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley.

