Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For March 2020

By Robert Sargent on March 25, 2020  

Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For March 2020UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Weili “Magnum” Zhang retained her title with a hard-fought Split Decision victory on March 7th at UFC 248. The talented Chinese star edged out former champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk in a thrilling back-and-forth battle in the night’s featured co-main event.

Also at UFC 248, Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya retained the UFC Middleweight Championship by defeating Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero in a lacklustre main event. At UFC Fight Night 170, Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira submitted Kevin “The Motown Phenom” Lee in the lightweight headliner.

