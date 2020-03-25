Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For March 2020

UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Weili “Magnum” Zhang retained her title with a hard-fought Split Decision victory on March 7th at UFC 248. The talented Chinese star edged out former champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk in a thrilling back-and-forth battle in the night’s featured co-main event.

Also at UFC 248, Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya retained the UFC Middleweight Championship by defeating Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero in a lacklustre main event. At UFC Fight Night 170, Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira submitted Kevin “The Motown Phenom” Lee in the lightweight headliner.

