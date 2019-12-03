Lindsey VanZandt vs Rena Kubota Rematch Announced For Rizin FF 20

A rematch between Invicta FC contender Lindsey “Damsel” VanZandt and Japanese star Rena Kubota has been added to the upcoming Rizin Fighting Federation 20 card on December 31st in Saitama, Japan. Rizin FF officials announced the featured 50.8kg (111.8-pound) matchup this afternoon.

VanZandt needed just over four minutes to choke out Kubota in the pair’s first meeting at Bellator 222 in June. The VanZandt-Kubota rematch joins a previously confirmed Rizin FF Super Atomweight Championship trilogy bout between Ayaka Hamasaki and Seo Hee Ham on the New Year’s Eve card.

VanZandt (7-2-0) entered the June bout with a 5-1 record that included four TKO finishes, but it was her ground game that was on display against Kubota, whom she rendered unconscious with a rear-naked choke. After the quick victory, VanZandt returned to Invicta FC, where she dropped a Split Decision to Jéssica Correa Delboni at Invicta FC 36 and most recently earned a 39-second stoppage of Shino VanHoose at Invicta FC 37. VanZandt now aims to make it two for two against Kubota later this month.

Kubota (9-3-0) made her North American MMA debut in the Bellator 222 bout with VanZandt, but her first foray outside of Japan was spoiled when she succumbed to the fight-ending rear-naked choke. Kubota returned home to Japan and stepped back into action on October 12th at Rizin FF 19, where she easily dispatched of short-notice replacement opponent Alexandra Alvare Carlos with a front kick and punches in just 20 seconds. She looks to avenge her loss to VanZandt in the high-profile rematch.

Rizin Fighting Federation 20 takes place on December 31st at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event features a trilogy matchup between Rizin FF Super Atomweight Champion Ayaka Hamasaki and Road FC titleholder Seo Hee Ham, which will serve as one of the year-end show’s headline fights.

