Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For November 2019

Welterweight standout Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal scored a high-profile win and the BMF Championship on November 2nd at UFC 244 in New York City. Masvidal battered and bloodied Nate Diaz en route to a doctor stoppage after the end of the third round in their featured main event matchup.

Also at UFC 244, Darren “The Gorilla” Till edged out Kelvin Gastelum in the middleweight co-main event and now ascends the 185-pound rankings, and Katlyn “Blonde Fighter” Chookagian defeated Jennifer Maia at flyweight. At UFC Fight Night 164, Jan Blachowicz earned a key light heavyweight win.

