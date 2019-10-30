Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For October 2019

Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya captured the UFC Middleweight Championship with an impressive second-round knockout win on October 5th at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Adesanya stopped Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker and now takes over the top spot at 185 pounds.

Elsewhere in October, former UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk earned a key win over Michelle “The Karate Hottie” Waterson at UFC Fight Night 161, and Seo Hee Ham scored a second-round stoppage of fellow super atomweight contender Miyuu Yamamoto at Rizin FF 19.

