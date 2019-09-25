Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For September 2019

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov retained his title with a dominant victory on September 7th at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Nurmagomedov submitted Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier with a rear-naked choke and remains atop the lightweight rankings.

The UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship changed hands once again, as fast-rising Chinese star Weili “Magnum” Zhang stopped Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade in just 42 seconds at UFC Fight Night 157. Zhang, the UFC’s first Chinese champion, now takes over the top spot at 115 pounds.

