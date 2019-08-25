Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For August 2019

Following a 13-month layoff, Stipe Miocic regained the UFC Heavyweight Championship and the top spot in the heavyweight division on August 17th at UFC 241 in Anaheim, California. Miocic stopped former champion Daniel “D.C.” Cormier in the fourth round of the night’s championship main event.

Also at UFC 241, Paulo Henrique “The Eraser” Costa narrowly edged out Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero to crack the top three in the competitive middleweight ranks. UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko retained her title with a clear-cut win at UFC Fight Night 156.

