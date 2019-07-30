Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For July 2019

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones retained his title with a narrow Split Decision win on July 6th at UFC 239 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jones edged out an injured Thiago “Marreta” Santos in the closely-contested main event and retains his spot atop the light heavyweight rankings.

Also at UFC 239, Amanda “Lioness” Nunes proved again why she is the top female bantamweight in the sport by knocking out Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm. At UFC 240, UFC Featherweight Champion Max “Blessed” Holloway and Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino each picked up key wins.

