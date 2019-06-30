Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For June 2019

By Robert Sargent on June 30, 2019  

Henry “The Messenger” Cejudo became the UFC’s latest two-division champion with a third-round stoppage win on June 8th at UFC 238. The standout wrestler, who already holds 125-pound title gold, finished “Magic” Marlon Moraes with strikes to become UFC Bantamweight Champion.

Also at UFC 238, UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko retained her title with a sensational knockout of Jessica “Evil” Eye. At UFC on ESPN 3, heavyweight Francis “The Predator” Ngannou and flyweight Joseph Benavidez picked up key wins in title contender bouts.

