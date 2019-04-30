Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For April 2019

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier put forth his best career performance en route to a huge victory on April 13th at UFC 236. Poirier outpointed featherweight ace Max “Blessed” Holloway in the main event to become the UFC Interim Lightweight Champion, and he vaults up the stacked 155-pound rankings.

Also at UFC 236, Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya stayed unbeaten with a hard-fought Unanimous Decision win over Kelvin Gastelum to capture the UFC Interim Middleweight Championship. At UFC Fight Night 149, Alistair “Demolition Man” Overeem prevailed in the heavyweight main event.

Read More…