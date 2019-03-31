Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For March 2019

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis made a big statement in his first foray into the UFC welterweight division on March 23rd at UFC Fight Night 148. Pettis handed Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson his first knockout loss in the main event to crack the top ten at 170 pounds.

Also at welterweight, Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal knocked out Darren “The Gorilla” Till at UFC Fight Night 147. Elsewhere at UFC on ESPN 2, Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje dispatched of Edson Barboza at 155, and Michelle “The Karate Hottie” Waterson defeated Karolina Kowalkiewicz at 115.

Read More…