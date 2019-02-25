Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For February 2019

Former UFC title challenger Francis “The Predator” Ngannou picked up his second straight first-round stoppage victory on February 17th at UFC on ESPN 1. Ngannou finished one-time UFC champion Cain Velasquez in just 26 seconds and resumes his climb back up the heavyweight rankings.

Elsewhere at UFC on ESPN 1, Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling defeated Jimmie “El Terror” Rivera at bantamweight, and Cynthia Calvillo outpointed Cortney “Cast Iron” Casey at 115. At UFC 234, Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya defeated Anderson “The Spider” Silva in middleweight action.

