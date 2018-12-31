Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For December 2018

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda “Lioness” Nunes became the first woman to simultaneously hold two UFC titles on December 29th at UFC 232. Nunes knocked out Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino to capture the UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship and the top pound-for-pound spot.

Nunes’s top rival, Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko, ascended to the top of the 125-pound ranks by claiming the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship at UFC 231. Also at 125 pounds, Ilima-Lei “The Ilimanator” Macfarlane retained her Bellator flyweight crown at Bellator 213 in her home state of Hawaii.

