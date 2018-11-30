Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For November 2018

UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel “D.C.” Cormier cruised to a dominant stoppage victory on November 3rd at UFC 230 in New York City. Cormier easily dispatched of challenger Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis with a second-round rear-naked choke to remain atop the heavyweight rankings.

In middleweight action at UFC 230, Ronaldo “Jacaré” Souza rallied from the brink of defeat to stop “All-American” Chris Weidman. Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez scored a last-second knockout win over “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in the UFC Fight Night 139 featherweight headliner.

