Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For October 2018

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov retained his title with a dominant submission victory on October 6th at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nurmagomedov finished bitter rival “The Notorious” Conor McGregor to remain undefeated atop the 155-pound rankings.

Also at UFC 229, Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson solidified his spot as the top lightweight contender by stopping Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. In light heavyweight action at UFC Fight Night 138, Anthony “Lionheart” Smith submitted Volkan “No Time” Oezdemir and vaults up the ranks at 205.

Read More…