Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For September 2018

Heavyweight submission specialist Alexey “The Boa Constrictor” Oleynik earned his biggest UFC win to date on September 15th at UFC Fight Night 136. The 22-year veteran finished long-time title contender Mark “Super Samoan” Hunt in the first round and now cracks the heavyweight top ten.

Also at UFC Fight Night 136, Jan Blachowicz climbed the 205-pound ranks with a submission victory. At UFC 228, champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley retained his spot atop the welterweight rankings, while Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade and Tatiana Suarez scored big wins at 115 pounds.

