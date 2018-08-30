Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For August 2018

Newly-crowned UFC Flyweight Champion Henry “The Messenger” Cejudo took over the top spot at 125 pounds with a hard-fought Split Decision win on August 4th at UFC 227 in Los Angeles, California. Cejudo edged out former long-time champ Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson in a rematch.

Also on the UFC 227 card, UFC Bantamweight Champion T.J. Dillashaw retained his title with a second knockout victory over rival Cody “No Love” Garbrandt. At UFC Fight Night 135, lightweight Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje rebounded with a big KO win over James “The Texecutioner” Vick.

Read More…