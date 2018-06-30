Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For June 2018

By Robert Sargent on June 30, 2018  

Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For June 2018UFC Middleweight Champion Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker narrowly retained his title with a razor-thin Split Decision victory on June 9th at UFC 225 in Chicago, Illinois. Whittaker edged out rival Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero for a second time and remains atop the 185-pound rankings.

Also at UFC 225, Colby “Chaos” Covington climbed further up the 170-pound rankings by capturing the UFC Interim Welterweight Championship in the co-main event, and Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm dominated Megan Anderson for three rounds in featured women’s featherweight action.

