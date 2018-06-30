Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For June 2018

UFC Middleweight Champion Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker narrowly retained his title with a razor-thin Split Decision victory on June 9th at UFC 225 in Chicago, Illinois. Whittaker edged out rival Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero for a second time and remains atop the 185-pound rankings.

Also at UFC 225, Colby “Chaos” Covington climbed further up the 170-pound rankings by capturing the UFC Interim Welterweight Championship in the co-main event, and Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm dominated Megan Anderson for three rounds in featured women’s featherweight action.

