Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For April 2018

UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion “Thug” Rose Namajunas retained her title and silenced doubters with a hard-fought Unanimous Decision victory at UFC 223 on April 7th. Namajunas defeated ex-champ Joanna Jędrzejczyk for a second time and remains atop the stacked 115-pound rankings.

Also at UFC 223, Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov overcame a last-minute opponent change and captured the UFC Lightweight Championship by defeating “Raging” Al Iaquinta. One week later, Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier stopped Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje at UFC on FOX 29.

