Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For March 2018

By Robert Sargent on March 25, 2018  

Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For March 2018UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino retained her title with a dominant first-round stoppage victory at UFC 222 on March 3rd. Justino finished former Invicta FC titleholder Yana “Foxy” Kunitskaya and now takes over the top spot in the women’s pound-for-pound rankings.

On the same UFC 222 card, Brian “T-City” Ortega stayed unbeaten and vaulted up the featherweight rankings with a first-round knockout win over Frankie “The Answer” Edgar. At UFC Fight Night 127, Alexander “Drago” Volkov scored a huge win by knocking out Fabricio “Vai Cavalo” Werdum.

