Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For March 2018

UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino retained her title with a dominant first-round stoppage victory at UFC 222 on March 3rd. Justino finished former Invicta FC titleholder Yana “Foxy” Kunitskaya and now takes over the top spot in the women’s pound-for-pound rankings.

On the same UFC 222 card, Brian “T-City” Ortega stayed unbeaten and vaulted up the featherweight rankings with a first-round knockout win over Frankie “The Answer” Edgar. At UFC Fight Night 127, Alexander “Drago” Volkov scored a huge win by knocking out Fabricio “Vai Cavalo” Werdum.

