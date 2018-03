Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For February 2018

Former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko made a big statement in her UFC flyweight debut on February 3rd at UFC Fight Night 125. Shevchenko annihilated the previously unbeaten Priscila “Pedrita” Cachoeira and enters the top ten at 125 pounds.

Also in February, Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade made a strong case for a UFC women’s strawweight title shot with a clear-cut Unanimous Decision win over Tecia “The Tiny Tornado” Torres at UFC on FOX 28, and Marion “The Belizean Bruiser” submitted Sara McMann in bantamweight action.

