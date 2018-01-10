Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For January 2018

Invicta FC Flyweight Champion Jennifer Maia successfully retained her title and her spot atop the 125-pound women’s rankings with a hard-fought decision victory at Invicta Fighting Championships 26 on December 8th. Maia defeated Agnieszka “Kuma” Niedźwiedź in the night’s main event.

Closing out the year, UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino held off the challenge of former 135-pound titleholder Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm en route to a successful defence at UFC 219, and Carla “Cookie Monster” Esparza edged out Cynthia Calvillo.

